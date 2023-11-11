শনিবার , ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

SA vs AFG: Rassie van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১১, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1699660657 photo



msid 105131985,imgsize 76272

NEW DELHI: Rassie van der Dussen struck a calm unbeaten half-century after pacer Gerald Coetzee grabbed a four-for as South Africa registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their last World Cup group game on Friday in Ahmedabad.
Set a target of 245, South Africa, who are already assured of a place in semifinals, completed the task with Van der Dussen remaining unbeaten on 76 off 95 balls. Andile Phehlukwayo too hit an unbeaten on a 37-ball 39 after a match-winning partnership of 65 runs with Van der Dussen.
Earlier, pacer Coetzee took 4 for 44 as Afghanistan were limited to 244 despite Azmatullah Omarzai’s impressive 97. Omarzai’s knock, however, helped the Afghans to recover from 116 for six.
AS IT HAPPENED: SA vs AFG
With the win, the Proteas tuned-up for their semi-final against Australia next week.
New Zealand also look all set to meet hosts India in the other semi-final unless Pakistan pull off a huge win against England on Saturday.
Playing for pride, Afghanistan’s spinners checked South Africa’s strong start of 64-0 after Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed skipper Temba Bavuma for 23 and fellow spinner Mohammad Nabi trapped Quinton de Kock lbw on 41.

Bavuma’s hamstring troubled him throughout the match while fielding and batting in a worrying sign ahead of their semi-final.
De Kock, who will quit one-day internationals when this World Cup is over, overtook New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (565) to reclaim his top spot in the tournament batting chart with 591 runs including four centuries.
The Proteas put their chase back on track in a third-wicket stand of 50 but leg-spinner Rashid Khan broke through with the wicket of Aiden Markram for 25.
South Africa looked in trouble when Rashid bowled Heinrich Klaasen for 10 but Van der Dussen stood firm to build partnerships including an unbeaten 65-run stand with Andile Phehlukwayo, who hit the winning six in an unbeaten 39.

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, are almost through to the semifinals

Earlier Afghanistan slipped to 116-6 before Azmatullah hit his ODI best to lift the team to a competitive total.
South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee took four wickets while spinner Keshav Maharaj returned impressive figures of 2-25.
De Kock played a key part with his six wicketkeeping dismissals to equal a World Cup record of Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (v Namibia – Potchefstroom, 2003) and Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (v South Africa – Auckland, 2015).

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran started aggressively before Maharaj struck with his first ball to have Gurbaz caught for 25.
Coetzee sent back Ibrahim in the next over to check the batting surge and Afghanistan slipped from 41-0 to 45-3 when Maharaj had skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi caught behind for two.

ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s double ton takes Australia to World Cup semifinals against Afghanistan

Afghanistan lost three more wickets to be in danger of getting bowled out in less than their quota of 50 overs but Azmatullah stood firm to play out the innings.
Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, ended a strong campaign after they beat defending champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
(With inputs from AFP)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1699660657 photo
SA vs AFG: Rassie van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 7 2023 11 22bade4433fde4110c3535f0dcecc21b 16x9
‘Pioneering Work Admired Across Generations’: PM Modi After Meeting Veteran Actor Saira Banu
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
syber ict 800x420
সাইবার নিরাপত্তা জোরদারে পর্যালোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Henri talukder k 800x420
আমি আপনাদের সঙ্গে নিয়ে কাজ করতে চাই: জান্নাত আরা হেনরী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Sleep Yoga

ওষুধ ছাড়া ঘুম আনবে যে যোগাসন

 Papri Chat

Tasty Food: এক নয়, দুই নয়- প্রায় ৩০ থেকে ৪০ রকমের বিভিন্ন ধরণের পাপড়ি চাট, দইবড়া

 People James Blake 60617

James Blake’s Post-pandemic Album Finds Clarity In Chaos

 bsec4 1

স্ট্যাবিলাইজেশন ফান্ডের পর্ষদ গঠন – Corporate Sangbad

 1662166280 photo

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan enter Super 4s with record win over Hong Kong, meet India on Sunday | Cricket News

 prothomalo bangla 2021 07 1980b77b 7bd9 49eb 8d27 a16d9799a2c9 7bbae8b0 a3d5 4693 ad22 b22528e87321

ঈদের পর কঠোর বিধিনিষেধে আওতামুক্ত আরও তিন খাত

 wm jagannath ok ksk

জবিতে কাউন্সিলিং সেন্টারের কার্যক্রম শুরু

 kiara advani paps 169324179916x9

Kiara Advani Sports Comfy Casuals, Greets The Paps With A Smile; Fans Say ‘Still Glowing From Wedding’

 wm liones1

চিড়িয়াখানার নিরাপত্তারক্ষীকে মেরে সঙ্গী নিয়ে পালাল সিংহ

 1650703279 photo

No-ball row: IPL hands Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur heavy fines; Pravin Amre suspended for a match | Cricket News