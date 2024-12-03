Sachin Tendulkar reunites with childhood friend Vinod Kambli in viral video. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar reunites with Vinod Kambli (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Two iconic cricketers from Mumbai Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli reunited at the unveiling of a memorial for their childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar , at the historic Shivaji Park on Tuesday.

The visuals of their meeting quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

While the audio of their conversation was unclear, the meeting appeared to end on an awkward note, with Kambli seemingly wanting to sit with Tendulkar before being asked to leave.

This incident raised concerns among fans about Kambli’s well-being.

Watch:

The reunion brought back memories of their legendary partnership in a Harris Shield match, where they scored a staggering 664 runs together for their school, Shardashram Vidyamandir, against St Xavier’s.

Kambli scored 349 runs, while Tendulkar amassed 326 runs, both remaining not out, cementing their status as prodigies at a young age.

Tendulkar’s illustrious international career spanned over two decades, during which he played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India.

He holds the record for the most runs scored in both formats and is the only player in cricket history to score 100 international centuries, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest players of all time.

Kambli, on the other hand, had a relatively shorter international career, playing 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India.

He scored 1084 runs in Tests, including four centuries (two of which were double centuries), at an impressive average of 54.20. In ODIs, he amassed 2477 runs at an average of 32.29, with two centuries to his name.