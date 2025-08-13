Sha’Carri Richardson issues public apology to Christian Coleman after domestic violence arrest | More sports News

Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman (Images via AP & Getty Images)

Reigning world 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson has publicly apologized to fellow sprinter Christian Coleman following her arrest in a domestic violence incident last month.The 25-year-old American, who won gold in the 100m at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest and silver at last year’s Paris Olympics, was arrested on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for allegedly shoving Coleman, her boyfriend.Days later, both competed at the US Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where Coleman, who reportedly did not press charges, said Richardson should not have been arrested.In an Instagram post addressing the matter, Richardson wrote, “I apologize to Christian. He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can’t apologize enough.”

Sha’Carri Richardson on Instagram (Screengrab)

She also released a video on social media, acknowledging her actions and reflecting on the incident. “I put myself in a compromised situation… I hold myself accountable,” she said, adding that she was taking steps to seek help and grow from the experience.“I’m taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit… not allowing this moment – but accepting this moment – to be more,” Richardson said.She added that she wanted her family and fans to hold her to high standards. “I refuse to run away but to face everything that comes to me head on because everything on the other side is great but you’ve got to go through in order to get there.”

Richardson withdrew from the 100m semi-finals at the US Championships but, as reigning world champion, she has secured a place in the event at next month’s World Championships in Tokyo.