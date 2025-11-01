শনিবার, ০১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৩৩ অপরাহ্ন
'After Our Last Film…': Aanand L Rai On Collaborating With Dhanush For Tere Ishk Mein | Bollywood News Women's World Cup Final | 'Come on, India, let's do this': Indian men's cricketers' messages fire up Harmanpreet Kaur's team | Cricket News রাষ্ট কাঠামো ৩১দফা কর্মসূচি বাস্তবায়নে নৌপথে এক বর্ণাঢ্য শোভাযাত্রা ও গণসংযোগে Demi Lovato Is Already Planning For Kids With Jutes: 'I Am Not Getting Any Younger' | Hollywood News Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Turns 1, Anees Bazmee Says 'Shukriya For All The Love' | Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan calls John Cena a 'rock star'; WWE legend's heartfelt reply wins hearts | WWE News আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত 'দুর্বল শাসনব্যবস্থাই বাংলাদেশ-নেপাল-শ্রীলঙ্কায় সরকার পতনের কারণ' Asia Cup trophy row takes ugly twist: 'We have approached ACC…,' says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19: Komal Pandey Slams Tanya Mittal For Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, Calls Her 'Ultimate Pick-Me' | Television News
খেলাধুলা

Shah Rukh Khan calls John Cena a ‘rock star’; WWE legend’s heartfelt reply wins hearts | WWE News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Shah Rukh Khan calls John Cena a ‘rock star’; WWE legend’s heartfelt reply wins hearts | WWE News


WWE legend John Cena expressed his gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on social media (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: WWE legend John Cena expressed his gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on social media after Khan praised him as a “rock star” during a pre-60th birthday #AskSRK session. Their exchange revealed that the two had previously shared an emotional meeting at a Mumbai wedding, and how Khan’s TED Talk had a profound influence on Cena’s life.During the social media session, when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about John Cena, the actor described the WWE legend as “very humble and kind” and called him a “rock star.”

Shah Rukh Khan To Greet Fans From Mannat Balcony? SRK Clears The Air

Cena later responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!”In an interview with ANI, the wrestler-turned-actor elaborated on how Khan’s words impacted him: “He did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I’ve been able to recognise all the jackpots that I’ve been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don’t waste them.”

Recalling their meeting, Cena added: “It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person’s hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn’t have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic.”





