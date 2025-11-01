Shah Rukh Khan calls John Cena a ‘rock star’; WWE legend’s heartfelt reply wins hearts | WWE News

WWE legend John Cena expressed his gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on social media (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: WWE legend John Cena expressed his gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on social media after Khan praised him as a “rock star” during a pre-60th birthday #AskSRK session. Their exchange revealed that the two had previously shared an emotional meeting at a Mumbai wedding, and how Khan’s TED Talk had a profound influence on Cena’s life.During the social media session, when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about John Cena, the actor described the WWE legend as “very humble and kind” and called him a “rock star.”

Cena later responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!”In an interview with ANI, the wrestler-turned-actor elaborated on how Khan’s words impacted him: “He did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I’ve been able to recognise all the jackpots that I’ve been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don’t waste them.”

Recalling their meeting, Cena added: “It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person’s hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn’t have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic.”