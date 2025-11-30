Shah Rukh Khan makes witty remark after Andre Russell’s retirement call: ‘Any other jersey would indeed look weird on you’ | Cricket News

Shah Rukh Khan with Andre Russell

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), shared a heartfelt and witty tribute to Andre Russell on Sunday following his announcement of retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).The three-time champions surprisingly released Russell ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, scheduled for December 15 in Abu Dhabi. Despite a disappointing 2025 season, Russell had consistently performed well over the years and earned the Most Valuable Player award in 2015 and 2019.Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement about Russell’s new role as power coach through his X account.“Thank you for the wonderful memories, Andre. Our Knight in shining armour!!! Your contribution to @KKRiders is one for the books… and here’s to another chapter in your fantastic journey as a sportsman…,” SRK wrote on X. “The power coach – passing down the wisdom, the muscle and of course the power down to our boys in purple and gold… And yes, any other jersey would indeed look weird on you my man… Muscle Russell for life! Love u… on behalf of the team and everyone who loves the sport!!”KKR aim to perform better in the upcoming season after missing the playoffs last year.Russell, who joined KKR in 2014, holds the position of second-highest run-scorer for the franchise. He has accumulated 2658 runs in 139 games, including 13 half-centuries, with a strike rate of 175.09.His bowling achievements are equally impressive, as he stands as the second-highest wicket-taker for KKR with 124 wickets.The team now faces the challenge of filling the void left by Russell’s departure. However, they enter the auction with the largest purse among all teams, totalling Rs 64.30 crore.