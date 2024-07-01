সোমবার , ১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Shahid Afridi lauds India skipper Rohit Sharma, questions Babar Azam's leadership | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১, ২০২৪ ৭:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi commended the positive attitude displayed by Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team, throughout their successful campaign in the T20 World Cup. Rohit’s leadership played a crucial role in guiding India to their second title in the tournament’s history.
In contrast, Afridi raised questions about Babar Azam‘s captaincy during Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the event held in the Americas.The team failed to advance to the Super 8s after suffering unexpected defeats against the United States, a newcomer to the tournament, and their long-standing rivals, India, during the Group stage.India claimed the championship after a thrilling seven-run victory against South Africa in Bridgetown, Barbados.
“Look, the role of a leader is always very important. The body language of the leader becomes the body language of the team. The leader has to set an example. Take Rohit Sharma as an example,” PTI quoted Afridi, a veteran of 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is, as saying.
Afridi commented that Rohit Sharma instills a sense of self-belief in his team through his aggressive style of play.
“Now, look at his (Rohit’s) game and his style of playing; the lower-order batsmen who come in are all confident because the captain likes to play aggressive and attacking cricket. So, I always believe that the role of the captain is very important,” added Afridi.
Afridi, who is the father-in-law of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board should empower the national selection committee to appoint the team captain.
“I don’t know what the PCB chairman has in mind now and I am also waiting to see what changes will be made but I have always supported the team and will keep doing that.
“I am also waiting to see what these changes will be. A positive decision needs to be made, and the changes shouldn’t just be superficial. The real issue lies at the grassroots level of our cricket. Our product is weak at the grassroots level, and if we invest there, good players will emerge,” he added.





