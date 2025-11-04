Shock in Zimbabwe cricket! Sean Williams admits drug addiction, enters rehab | Cricket News

Zimbabwe Cricket has informed that the body will not be renewing Sean Williams’ Zimbabwe central contract. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams has withdrawn from national duty after revealing that he is undergoing rehabilitation for drug addiction, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed on Tuesday. The veteran all-rounder recently pulled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare, prompting an internal inquiry into his absence. During the process, Williams informed the board that he has been battling substance abuse and has voluntarily sought treatment. As a result, ZC announced that Williams will not be considered for national selection and that his central contract will not be renewed. “ZC expects all contracted players to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and compliance with team protocols and anti-doping regulations,” the board said in a statement. “While ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation, withdrawal from team commitments under circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards.” The board also highlighted that Williams’ career record showed a “history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability,” which had impacted team preparation and performance. Williams, 39, has been one of Zimbabwe’s most consistent performers since his international debut in 2005. He has scored over 8,000 runs across formats, including 5,217 in ODIs at an average of 37.53, with eight centuries and 37 fifties. Earlier this year, he became the longest-serving active international cricketer, surpassing England’s James Anderson in terms of debut-to-present career span.

Acknowledging his long service, ZC added: “ZC sincerely acknowledges and appreciates his immense contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades. Williams has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant moments in our recent history, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the field. ZC wishes him strength in his recovery, and every success in his future endeavours.” Williams had faced disciplinary issues in the past as well, notably in 2014 when he was left out of the Bangladesh tour following a dispute arising from a national training camp.