খেলাধুলা

'Shouldn't be that coach is sacked': Suresh Raina defends Gautam Gambhir, reveals where 'problem' is for Team India | Cricket News

  মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Shouldn’t be that coach is sacked’: Suresh Raina defends Gautam Gambhir, reveals where ‘problem’ is for Team India | Cricket News


Gautam Gambhir has come under criticism for Team India’s recent struggles. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Former India batter Suresh Raina has thrown his support behind head coach Gautam Gambhir at a time when the national team’s red-ball form at home has come under scrutiny. India, still recovering from the shock of being swept by New Zealand last year, have slipped again in the ongoing two-match series against South Africa after losing the opening Test. The pressure around the support staff has grown, but Raina made it clear the blame, in his view, lies elsewhere.

India ODI squad: Bizarre selection calls, no explanation and no logic

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi, Raina said the criticism directed at Gambhir was misplaced. “Gauti (Gambhir) bhaiya has worked really hard and he is not at all at fault. The players have to work really hard and play well. Under him we have been doing great in the white-ball format where we just won the ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup in Dubai earlier this year,” he said. Raina stressed that results on the field must be owned by the players, not the coach. “The players have to score, the coach can only guide, advise and give support to the players,” he added, urging a more balanced assessment of the team’s struggles. Questions have also been raised about whether Gambhir’s position is under threat if India’s home Test troubles continue. Raina rejected the idea, saying communication and accountability within the group are more important. “If they (the players) are facing any issues, they must be communicating to the coach that this is the issue. If the players do well then the coach will be also applauded. But if the team is not doing well, it should not be that the coach should be sacked from his post,” he said. Reflecting on his own time in the dressing room, Raina underlined Gambhir’s commitment to Indian cricket. “I have played with Gautam bhaiya, he loves Indian cricket team, he loves cricket, I have played and won the World Cup with him. So, he has done really well for the country and it is the players’ responsibility to do well,” he said.

Poll

Do you believe Gautam Gambhir is to blame for India’s recent red-ball struggles?

He also responded to criticism of India’s recent selection decisions, saying performances in the domestic circuit should continue to be the foundation. “They should play domestic cricket regularly and do well there, if they do well that will automatically reflect in their performances at the international level,” Raina said. With the ODI series against South Africa starting November 30, Raina expects a lift with the return of senior names. “Ro-Ko (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) will be back, yes. They did well in Australia and will surely strengthen the ODI squad against South Africa,” he said.





Source link

