Shubman Gill dethrones Babar Azam to claim No. 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings | Cricket News

Shubman Gill and Babar Azam

NEW DELHI: India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill has overtaken Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become the top-ranked ODI batter in the latest ICC rankings, released just ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Gill’s exceptional performances in the recent home series against England propelled him to the No. 1 position, surpassing Babar, who had held the spot for a significant period.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Poll Who Do You Think Will Hold the No. 1 Spot Longer?

The 25-year-old Indian opener played a crucial role in India’s 3-0 series sweep over England, registering two half-centuries and a century. His impressive form earned him 796 rating points, ahead of Babar’s 773. This marks the second time Gill has ascended to the top, having previously claimed the No. 1 ranking during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Team India undergoes intense training in Dubai ahead of Champions Trophy | Exclusive Visuals

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, sits in third place with 761 points, while South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Also See: India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records in CT | IND vs PAK Match Date and Time

The ICC highlighted the significance of this shift in rankings just as the Champions Trophy kicks off in Pakistan and Dubai, adding an intriguing sub-plot to the tournament.

Theekshana claims No. 1 spot in ODI bowling rankings

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana has risen to the top, overtaking Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. Despite Sri Lanka not featuring in the Champions Trophy, Theekshana’s stellar performances against Australia, including a four-wicket haul in Colombo, earned him 680 rating points. Rashid, now in second place, is just 11 points behind and will be eager to reclaim the top spot.

Namibia’s Bernard Scholtz is ranked third, followed by India’s Kuldeep Yadav at fourth and Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi at fifth. Other notable movers include South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (sixth) and New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner (seventh), who made significant gains in the latest update.

Mohammad Nabi retains top all-rounder spot

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi continues to lead the ODI all-rounder rankings, followed by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai, Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Rashid Khan.

With these major shifts in rankings, the upcoming Champions Trophy promises to be an exciting contest, with several top players vying to cement their dominance in international cricket.