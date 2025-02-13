Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ১লা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Shubman Gill gains one place to move to 2nd, Rohit Sharma at 3rd in latest ICC ODI rankings

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৩, ২০২৫ ১১:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
Shubman Gill gains one place to move to 2nd, Rohit Sharma at 3rd in latest ICC ODI rankings

Indian opening batter Shubman Gill climbed one position to claim the second spot in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, while skipper Rohit Sharma holds the third position.
Both players secured their positions through well-timed hundreds in the recent home series versus England, as they prepare for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.
The two Indian batters have reduced the gap with Pakistan’s premier batter Babar Azam, who continues to hold a slim advantage at the rankings’ summit.
Gill, following his 112-run innings in Wednesday’s Ahmedabad ODI, now trails Babar by merely five rating points, while Rohit sits just 13 rating points behind the Pakistani batsman after his brilliant 119 in Cuttack on February 9.
The stage is set for an exciting battle for the top spot in ODI batting rankings, with the Champions Trophy commencing in Pakistan and the UAE in a week’s time. The eight-nation tournament promises an intriguing contest for supremacy in 50-over cricket.
Fakhar Zaman (13th), Kane Williamson (29th), Jos Buttler (38th), Devon Conway (joint 40th), and Joe Root (51st) have re-entered the ODI batting rankings after returning to 50-over cricket. Meanwhile, competition remains fierce at the top of the bowling charts.
Just 18 rating points separate Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Bernard Scholtz, Shaheen Afridi, and Kuldeep Yadav in the top five ODI bowlers. India’s Ravindra Jadeja (11th) and Mohammed Shami (13th) are also closing in on the top 10 after their recent performances against England.
In the all-rounders’ rankings, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi holds a narrow lead, while New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has climbed two spots to seventh ahead of the Champions Trophy.





