রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Thugesh Host Mahesh Keshwala Weds Jigisha Bhanushali, Calls Marriage A ‘Collaboration Of A Lifetime’ | Bollywood News Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4; Shefali Shah Slams Unfair Treatment On Sets | Bollywood News Shubman Gill Injury Update: Team India batter likely to be out for the year | Cricket News ভূমিকম্পে মেট্রোরেলের টাইলস প্লাস্টারে ফাটল, মূল কাঠামো অক্ষত ভূমিকম্পে হতাহতদের পরিবারের পাশে জামায়াত ‘Tere Ishk Mein Has Delhi Like You’ve Never Seen’: Priyanshu Painyuli On Playing Dhanush’s Best Friend | Exclusive | Bollywood News ‘নির্বাচনে পর্যবেক্ষকরা হবেন দলনিরপেক্ষ’— প্রত্যাশা রাজনৈতিক নেতাদের রোববার ঢাবিতে সব ধরনের ক্লাস-পরীক্ষা বন্ধ Ashes: England captain Ben Stokes calls Australia player ‘train’ after 1st Test defeat at Perth | Cricket News Shubman Gill set to miss ODIs vs South Africa; leadership vacuum hits Indian cricket | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Team India batter likely to be out for the year | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Shubman Gill Injury Update: Team India batter likely to be out for the year | Cricket News


Shubman Gill (Photo Credit: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Guwahati: The ODI team for the South Africa series will be announced soon, and captain Shubman Gill will miss it. But it doesn’t end there. The ODI captain may not play any cricket this year and may be back in action only next year against New Zealand. His neck injury is more serious than it looks, and one understands that it is a nerve injury. He has been given an injection, and according to a report, a copy of which is with TOI, his rehab will start after quite a few days. The team management wants him to be fit as soon as possible, but with the T20 World Cup just around the corner in February-March, they don’t want to aggravate his injury. Hence, it is likely that he will miss the T20Is against South Africa as well and will be back in action in January against New Zealand. Gill is currently in Mumbai, where his fitness will be assessed by the BCCI medical team. It is likely that KL Rahul could be handed the captaincy on a stop-gap basis.Rishabh Pant is also one of the contenders, even though he has not been part of the ODI team for a while now. It will be interesting if the BCCI considers him for the leadership role in white-ball cricket. With Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to open, the third opener’s slot will be vacant, and it may not be a bad idea to have Abhishek Sharma in the squad. Meanwhile, with Jasprit Bumrah likely to sit out the ODIs, the selection committee may look to include Akash Deep along with Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh. Bowling coach Morne Morkel worked long and hard with Akash Deep with the white ball on Saturday, where the Bengal bowler seemed to be working on yorkers. It was a good indication that he may find a place in the squad.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ashes: England captain Ben Stokes calls Australia player ‘train’ after 1st Test defeat at Perth | Cricket News

Ashes: England captain Ben Stokes calls Australia player ‘train’ after 1st Test defeat at Perth | Cricket News

Shubman Gill set to miss ODIs vs South Africa; leadership vacuum hits Indian cricket | Cricket News

Shubman Gill set to miss ODIs vs South Africa; leadership vacuum hits Indian cricket | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘This game is going to go deep’ – Ryan ten Doeschate outlines Team India’s plan heading into Day 2 of Guwahati Test | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘This game is going to go deep’ – Ryan ten Doeschate outlines Team India’s plan heading into Day 2 of Guwahati Test | Cricket News

IND vs SA: South Africa batters combine to create unwanted record never seen before in Guwahati Test | Cricket News

IND vs SA: South Africa batters combine to create unwanted record never seen before in Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Cricket Australia CEO denies Usman Khawaja’s pre-Ashes golf session as reason for injury | Cricket News

Cricket Australia CEO denies Usman Khawaja’s pre-Ashes golf session as reason for injury | Cricket News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Nitish Rana to lead Delhi; Digvesh Rathi left out despite IPL retention with LSG | Cricket News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Nitish Rana to lead Delhi; Digvesh Rathi left out despite IPL retention with LSG | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST