Shubman Gill Injury: What is the latest update? BCCI clears air | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Shubman Gill Injury: What is the latest update? BCCI clears air | Cricket News


Shubman Gill (Agency Photo)

Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill experienced a neck spasm after executing a sweep shot for a boundary during the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The BCCI will make a decision about his continued participation in the match today.Gill came to bat after Washington Sundar’s dismissal in the 35th over and hit a four with an aggressive sweep shot. He was seen clutching his neck in pain shortly after and had to retire hurt.

Shubman Gill Press Conference: Team India captain opens up about India’s bowling plan for SA Test

“Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress,” the BCCI statement reads.At the end of the first session on day two, India’s score stood at 138 for 4. Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 11 runs along with Dhruv Jurel. Rishabh Pant scored 27 runs from 24 balls with two fours and two sixes, while Washington Sundar made 29 runs from 82 balls including two fours and a six.India started the day at 37 for 1, with Rahul on 13 and Washington Sundar on 6, trailing South Africa’s first innings total by 122 runs.South Africa won the toss on day one and chose to bat first. The opening pair of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton provided a solid start. Markram scored 31 runs from 48 balls with five fours and a six, while Rickelton made 23 runs from 22 balls with four boundaries.However, the South African batting lineup struggled against India’s pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah claimed five wickets for 27 runs, and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for 47 runs, restricting South Africa to 159 runs.India ended day one at 37 for 1 after Marco Jansen dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12 runs.





IPL Retentions: How big a pay cut did Ravindra Jadeja take to join Rajasthan Royals from CSK? | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again serves reminder to India selectors in 42-ball 144: ‘Ekdum dhaga khol diya’ | Cricket News

‘RR gave me my first platform’ – Ravindra Jadeja reveals why his reunion with Rajasthan Royals is special | Cricket News

As Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history in Asia Cup Rising Stars, coaches go ga-ga over 14-year-old’s blitzkrieg | Cricket News

Levon Aronian, P Harikrishna face decisive final games; Javokhir Sindarov scores lone win of the day | Chess News

‘Everything happened in the first over’: Jasprit Bumrah explains his Eden Gardens magic | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
