‘Shubman Gill is ridiculously talented’: Shane Watson backs India captain to master all three formats | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson believes Shubman Gill is “ridiculously talented” and has the ability to make the necessary adjustments across formats to deliver big scores for India.Gill, who is leading India in both Tests and ODIs, has struggled for runs in the ongoing white-ball series against Australia, managing scores of 10, 9, and 24 in the three ODIs, followed by 37 not out, 5, and 15 in the T20 Internationals so far.

The right-hander arrived in Australia on the back of fine form, having scored a hundred and a fifty in three innings during two Tests at home against the West Indies. The fourth T20I of the five-match series will be played on Thursday.“It does take time (to make adjustments), and it’s through trial and error that you really realise exactly what you need to do to make those adjustments, and playing in different conditions as well,” Watson said.“But Shubman is a ridiculously talented batter. He’s got an amazing technique. It’s not going to take him long at all to be able to really navigate his way through the different formats because when someone is as highly skilled as he is, it’s not going to take him too long.”Watson acknowledged that switching formats can be challenging, but said players improve with experience and game time.“It definitely is a challenge, and the more you do it, the better you get at really understanding the little adjustments that you have to make to your technique, to your game plan, your mindset around each format to be able to then get into the best version of you every time you have to make that adjustment,” said the 44-year-old, who represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20Is between 2002 and 2016.The former cricketer also heaped praise on India’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, who has impressed with his fearless batting in T20s.“He is an absolute treat to watch. He’s incredibly good, isn’t he? He is so fearless, but then he’s got the skill to be able to adapt to whatever’s required as well,” Watson said.“It’s been special to see his evolution over the last two or three years, from when he first came in, got opportunities for Sunrisers Hyderabad. And then seeing him just continue to explode like he has. He’s got all the different gears, he’s got all the different shots against different bowlers in different conditions as well.”Abhishek, 25, played a key role in India’s Asia Cup triumph and has scored 19, 68, and 25 in the three T20Is so far against Australia.