Shubman Gill named India’s new Test captain ahead of England tour | Cricket News

Shubman Gill (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: It was Coronation Day for Shubman Gill on Saturday, as the 25-year-old was officially appointed the captain of India’s Test team. The announcement came as the BCCI revealed a new-look squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.India enter a new era in red-ball cricket with this change of guard, following the recent Test retirements of modern-day legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The decision, announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, marks a significant moment in Indian cricket as Gill becomes the youngest Test captain since Virat Kohli took over in 2014.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Gill, already seen as the heir apparent, brings with him leadership experience, having captained India in T20Is and led Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his leadership, GT have performed impressively this season, sitting at the top of the table with just a few league games remaining. While the IPL and Test cricket are vastly different arenas, Gill has earned praise from teammates and coaches for his calm approach and maturity.Also See: India Tour England Test Squad Announcement | India Full Squad and Player ListGill made his Test debut in 2020 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and has since played 32 Tests, scoring 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05, including five centuries. With solid technique and leadership potential, Gill is viewed as a pillar for the future alongside rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant.

Shubman Gill story: From a remote village near Pakistan border to India's Test captain

India’s tour of England marks the beginning of their ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. The five Tests will be played at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord’s (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London) between June and August.This series is not just another overseas assignment; it symbolises the dawn of a new era in Indian cricket. With the leadership baton firmly passed, Gill’s journey as captain begins amid high expectations and the weight of legacy — but also with the promise of a bright future.

India squad for England Tests

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav



