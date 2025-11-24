‘Silence stings’: Karun Nair’s cryptic post sparks storm as India crumble in Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Karun Nair’s cryptic social media update caused quite a stir among fans during India’s tumultuous batting display against South Africa. With his impressive domestic performance fresh in everyone’s minds and Ashwin joining the dialogue, debates about Nair’s absence grew louder.

NEW DELHI: Karun Nair, once the toast of Indian cricket after his triple-century heroics in 2016, set social media ablaze on Monday with a cryptic post as India endured another batting collapse in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. With the hosts reeling at 174 for 7 at lunch on day three in reply to the Proteas’ commanding 489, the 33-year-old — currently out of the national setup — wrote on X: “Some conditions carry a feel you know by heart — and the silence of not being out there adds its own sting.”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The timing triggered instant speculation among fans, many interpreting it as a subtle expression of frustration at continued exclusion despite his blistering domestic form. Nair was widely seen as a strong contender for selection after a remarkable Ranji Trophy season for Karnataka, where he piled up 602 runs at an average of 100.33, including a marathon 233 against Kerala.

Adding fuel to the intrigue, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin responded to the post with a brief but telling reply: “Adei [hey man]” followed by a smiley emoji — a gesture that only intensified the chatter.

On the field, however, India’s struggles showed no signs of easing. Marco Jansen produced a fiery spell, claiming four wickets to leave the hosts tottering at 174/7. India still trail by 315 runs despite a late resistance from Washington Sundar (33) and Kuldeep Yadav (14), who stitched an unbeaten 52-run stand to halt the slide temporarily.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with a fighting 58, but wickets tumbled around him as Simon Harmer and Jansen sliced through the middle order. The collapse follows India’s fourth defeat in their last six home Tests, including the loss in Kolkata last week — a rare downward trend on familiar soil.With South Africa eyeing their first series win in India since 2000, Nair’s words resonated far beyond a single post.