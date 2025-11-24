সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:২১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Dharmendra Passes Away: When Bobby Deol Revealed He ‘Couldn’t Handle’ Watching His Dad’s Death Scene In RARKPK | Bollywood News সিংগাইরে সারফিন হত্যা: বহিষ্কৃত ছাত্রদল নেতা রউফুলসহ ১৩ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad  The Amitabh Bachchan Film Was Inspired By A News Report, Critics Were Not Convinced, But Fans Made It A Blockbuster Prithvi Shaw replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as Maharashtra captain for SMAT 2025 league stage দুই কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad ‘Silence stings’: Karun Nair’s cryptic post sparks storm as India crumble in Guwahati Test | Cricket News সোনালী লাইফের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Amitabh, Aamir Arrive At Pawan Hans Crematorium After Ambulance Reaches From Legend’s Home সিংড়ায় বিএনপি নেতা অধ্যক্ষ আনুর উঠান বৈঠক রামপুরায় ২৮ জনকে হত্যা: মানবতাবিরোধী অপরাধের অভিযোগ গঠন শুনানি ৪ ডিসেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Silence stings’: Karun Nair’s cryptic post sparks storm as India crumble in Guwahati Test | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Silence stings’: Karun Nair’s cryptic post sparks storm as India crumble in Guwahati Test | Cricket News


Karun Nair’s cryptic social media update caused quite a stir among fans during India’s tumultuous batting display against South Africa. With his impressive domestic performance fresh in everyone’s minds and Ashwin joining the dialogue, debates about Nair’s absence grew louder.

NEW DELHI: Karun Nair, once the toast of Indian cricket after his triple-century heroics in 2016, set social media ablaze on Monday with a cryptic post as India endured another batting collapse in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. With the hosts reeling at 174 for 7 at lunch on day three in reply to the Proteas’ commanding 489, the 33-year-old — currently out of the national setup — wrote on X: “Some conditions carry a feel you know by heart — and the silence of not being out there adds its own sting.”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The timing triggered instant speculation among fans, many interpreting it as a subtle expression of frustration at continued exclusion despite his blistering domestic form. Nair was widely seen as a strong contender for selection after a remarkable Ranji Trophy season for Karnataka, where he piled up 602 runs at an average of 100.33, including a marathon 233 against Kerala.

India ODI squad: Bizarre selection calls, no explanation and no logic

Adding fuel to the intrigue, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin responded to the post with a brief but telling reply: “Adei [hey man]” followed by a smiley emoji — a gesture that only intensified the chatter.

Karun Nair

On the field, however, India’s struggles showed no signs of easing. Marco Jansen produced a fiery spell, claiming four wickets to leave the hosts tottering at 174/7. India still trail by 315 runs despite a late resistance from Washington Sundar (33) and Kuldeep Yadav (14), who stitched an unbeaten 52-run stand to halt the slide temporarily.

Ashwin

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with a fighting 58, but wickets tumbled around him as Simon Harmer and Jansen sliced through the middle order. The collapse follows India’s fourth defeat in their last six home Tests, including the loss in Kolkata last week — a rare downward trend on familiar soil.With South Africa eyeing their first series win in India since 2000, Nair’s words resonated far beyond a single post.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Prithvi Shaw replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as Maharashtra captain for SMAT 2025 league stage

Prithvi Shaw replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as Maharashtra captain for SMAT 2025 league stage

‘He can be very effective in ODIs’: Irfan Pathan makes bold call for India’s No. 4 in Shreyas Iyer’s absence | Cricket News

‘He can be very effective in ODIs’: Irfan Pathan makes bold call for India’s No. 4 in Shreyas Iyer’s absence | Cricket News

Double standards? Perth vs Eden Gardens: The pitch paradox explained | Cricket News

Double standards? Perth vs Eden Gardens: The pitch paradox explained | Cricket News

Milestone alert! Salman Ali Agha goes past Dravid, Yousuf and Dhoni to claim major world record | Cricket News

Milestone alert! Salman Ali Agha goes past Dravid, Yousuf and Dhoni to claim major world record | Cricket News

After withholding India’s trophy, Mohsin Naqvi hands Pakistan the Asia Cup crown – Watch | Cricket News

After withholding India’s trophy, Mohsin Naqvi hands Pakistan the Asia Cup crown – Watch | Cricket News

‘There are times we don’t get it right’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence after England’s Ashes disaster in Perth | Cricket News

‘There are times we don’t get it right’: Brendon McCullum breaks silence after England’s Ashes disaster in Perth | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST