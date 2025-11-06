বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Karan Johar Felt The Loneliest After The National Award Win: ‘They Asked For My Plus One, I Had Nobody’ | Bollywood News WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News Mira Rajput’s Fitness Advice For Fans This Winter: ‘Get Moving’ | Bollywood News ময়মনসিংহে পৃথক হত‍্যা মামলায় ৩ জনের ফাঁসির আদেশ – Corporate Sangbad ‘Smart cricket’: Why Suryakumar Yadav praised India’s batters after dominant win vs Australia | Cricket News ২৪ ঘণ্টার মধ্যে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের গভর্নরের পদত্যাগের আলটিমেটাম – Corporate Sangbad Shanaya Kapoor Meets Her BFFs Ananya Panday And Suhana Khan After Tu Yaa Main Wrap | Bollywood News ডিএসইতে আজকের লেনদেন ৪১৯ কোটি টাকা – Corporate Sangbad মিয়ানমারের নির্বাচনে বাংলাদেশি পর্যবেক্ষক পাঠানোর অনুরোধ এইচএসসির খাতা পুনর্নিরীক্ষণের ফল ১৬ নভেম্বর
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Smart cricket’: Why Suryakumar Yadav praised India’s batters after dominant win vs Australia | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
‘Smart cricket’: Why Suryakumar Yadav praised India’s batters after dominant win vs Australia | Cricket News


India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill (Pic credit: BCCI)

NEW DELHI: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav credited his team’s “tactical awareness and smart batting” for their 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20I on Thursday, a win that handed India an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Defending a modest total of 167/8 at Carrara Oval, India’s bowlers produced a stifling display to bowl out Australia for 119 in 18.2 overs. Axar Patel and Shivam Dube shared two wickets apiece, while Washington Sundar cleaned up the tail with a dream spell of 3 for 3.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh calls Virat Kohli the ODI GOAT

“I feel credit goes to all the batters,” Suryakumar said after the match. “The way Shubman (Gill) and Abhishek (Sharma) started, they knew this wasn’t a 200–220 wicket. They batted smartly. It was a complete team effort.”India’s disciplined bowling attack then took control despite slight dew under lights. “The message was clear — me and Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) were on the same page. There was a little dew, but the bowlers adapted quickly,” Suryakumar said. “It’s good to have bowlers who can give you two or three overs and step up when needed.”

Poll

Who do you think was the standout player in India’s victory over Australia in the T20I?

All-rounders Dube (2/20) and Sundar (3/3) were instrumental, striking at key moments to derail Australia’s chase after Mitchell Marsh (30) and Matthew Short (25) gave them a solid start.Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh conceded that his side struggled to build partnerships on a tricky surface. “I thought 167 was par. We failed to go over the line. Fair play to India — they’re a world-class team,” he said.Player of the Match Axar Patel, who contributed a quickfire 21 and figures of 2/20, said he relied on assessing the conditions. “There was some unexpected bounce, so I focused on hitting a good length and keeping it wicket to wicket,” Axar said.The series finale will be played in Brisbane on Saturday.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News

WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Arshdeep Singh’s spectacular catch swings momentum in India’s favour against Australia – Watch | Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Arshdeep Singh’s spectacular catch swings momentum in India’s favour against Australia – Watch | Cricket News

ED attaches Rs 11.14 crore assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in money-laundering probe | Cricket News

ED attaches Rs 11.14 crore assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in money-laundering probe | Cricket News

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad could host 2026 T20 World Cup; final at Narendra Modi Stadium | Cricket News

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad could host 2026 T20 World Cup; final at Narendra Modi Stadium | Cricket News

Watch: Novak Djokovic breaks down during tribute to former mentor, his ‘tennis father’ | Tennis News

Watch: Novak Djokovic breaks down during tribute to former mentor, his ‘tennis father’ | Tennis News

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th T20I: Australia restrict India to 167/8 in Queensland

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th T20I: Australia restrict India to 167/8 in Queensland

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST