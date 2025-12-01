Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Palash Muchhal seen in public for the first time – Watch | Cricket News

Palash Muchhal seen in public for the first time

Music composer Palash Muchhal made his first public appearance at Mumbai airport on Monday following the unexpected postponement of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana.Muchhal was seen at the airport accompanied by his mother and family members. While maintaining a low profile, he did not avoid the photographers present at the venue.The appearance comes amid widespread speculation and social media discussions following the sudden change in their wedding plans.The footage shows Muchhal exiting the airport wearing all-black attire and carrying a book, surrounded by family and security personnel. His mother was seen interacting with people at the arrival area.WatchMuchhal maintained a reserved presence during the airport walk. He acknowledged photographers with a simple nod but avoided any interaction, keeping the encounter private.The wedding of Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, planned for November 23, has been postponed due to health emergencies in both families.The postponement occurred after Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas, was hospitalised on the wedding day. The following day, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli before being transferred to Mumbai for treatment and rest.Mandhana’s manager officially announced the wedding delay, citing health emergencies as the reason.After the postponement, Mandhana removed wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, though some casual photographs with Palash remain on his social media.Both Shriniwas and Palash have been discharged from the hospital and are recovering well. The families have not announced a new wedding date.Social media users have noticed that both Mandhana and Muchhal have added the ‘nazar’ (evil eye) emoticon to their Instagram bios.Family members from both sides have clarified that the postponement is solely due to health emergencies.Team India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has left the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season to support Mandhana during this time.The wedding delay comes shortly after India’s victory in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, where Mandhana played a key role.“Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain… Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome… Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi,” Palash’s mother, Amita, told Hindustan Times.The situation has drawn attention due to Mandhana’s position as a leading Indian cricketer and Muchhal’s presence in the music industry.