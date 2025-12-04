শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Palash Muchhal’s sister Palak breaks silence on ‘tough times’ | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Palash Muchhal’s sister Palak breaks silence on ‘tough times’ | Cricket News


Palesh Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana (left), and Palak Muchhal

Singer Palak Muchhal has spoken for the first time about the postponement of her brother Palash Muchhal and India women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s wedding, saying both families are trying to stay positive after unexpected health emergencies forced a delay in the ceremony. The wedding, scheduled for November 23, was put on hold after Mandhana’s father and Palash were hospitalised on consecutive days.Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding, scheduled for November 23, was postponed after health-related issues in the family.

Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal To Get Married On December 7?

The developments began when Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas, became unwell on the day of the ceremony and was taken to a hospital. A day later, groom-to-be Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli, Mandhana’s hometown. He was later shifted to Mumbai for treatment and rest.Singer Palak Muchhal has now commented publicly for the first time on the postponement of her brother Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding. In a conversation with Filmfare, Palak spoke about how both families are dealing with the situation.What did Palak say?When asked how the family is managing the circumstances, Palak said, “I think the families have been through a very tough time. Like you just said, I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity at this time. We would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong.”How the events unfoldedSmriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to get married on November 23. The couple and their families had taken part in pre-wedding functions and were seen dancing together during the celebrations. On the wedding day, however, Smriti’s father fell ill and was moved to the hospital.Mandhana’s manager later confirmed that the wedding had been postponed and said the families decided to delay the event due to these health issues. After the announcement, Mandhana deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account. Some photos of the two are still visible on Palash’s social media pages.Both Shriniwas and Palash have since been discharged from hospital care and are recovering. The families have not yet announced a new date for the wedding.





