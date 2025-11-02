‘So close, yet so far!’ Will Harmanpreet Kaur-led India break their Women’s World Cup finals jinx? | Cricket News

NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA – OCTOBER 30: Harmanpreet Kaur of India celebrates with team mates Harleen Deol and Renuka Singh following victory in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 Semi-Final match between India and Australia at DY Patil Stadium on October 30, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Twice unlucky — in the finals of 2005 and 2017 — India have fought their way into the Women’s World Cup final for the third time, where they will take on a spirited South Africa in the summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.India first reached the ODI World Cup final in 2005 under Mithali Raj’s captaincy, marking a watershed moment for women’s cricket in the country. Playing against a dominant Australian side in Centurion, India were outclassed as Karen Rolton’s unbeaten century powered Australia to a 98-run victory.

Harmanpreet Kaur on World Cup final: ‘Look forward to see women’s cricket in a more serious manner’

Twelve years later, India made a stirring comeback in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s. Powered by Harmanpreet Kaur’s explosive 171 in the semifinal against Australia and Punam Raut’s fighting 86 in the final, India came agonisingly close before falling nine runs short against England.In 2020, the focus shifted to the T20 World Cup final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. A record crowd of 86,000 watched as Alyssa Healy’s blitzkrieg 75 off 39 balls led Australia to an 85-run win over India.Recalling India’s campaign in the 2017 ODI World Cup, when they finished runners-up to England, the skipper said: “The last time we reached the finals, after coming back we saw a big change in India. Women’s cricket has progressed, and we see a lot of girls on the ground now,” she said.

“I’m sure that when we win this final, we will see many more changes and cricket will improve further, not only at the international level but also at the domestic level. We are really looking forward to that moment when women’s cricket will get more seriousness and more viewership.”India, who are in an ODI World Cup final for the third time, have lost each of their three matches to the Proteas since 2017, including their narrow three-wicket loss at Visakhapatnam earlier in the league stage.