‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Rishabh Pant will lead India’s Test team in the second match against South Africa in Guwahati, following Shubman Gill’s unavailability. The team currently trails 0-1 in the series against Temba Bavuma’s side.Pant, who will make his Test captaincy debut at the same venue where he started his one-day career, addressed reporters during a pre-match press conference on Friday.Under head coach Gautam Gambhir’s leadership, India has consistently favoured selecting all-rounders over specialists across all formats. In the first Test match, the team included three spin-bowling all-rounders. “I feel it’s a balance sometimes for the team combination. You have to see if a specialised player is helping you more, or an all-rounder is giving you more stability in the team. So, it’s all about finding that team balance and the way you want to play cricket ,” Pant added.Discussing his leadership approach, Pant emphasised his belief in allowing players to express themselves freely.“I want to be someone who gives that freedom, and I want people and players to learn around and make the right decision for the team eventually. That’s the real goal. And obviously, whatever knowledge I have, I’m going to help them on the field, regardless of anything,” he explained.The Guwahati stadium holds special significance for Pant, as it was the venue of his ODI debut for India. He shared his thoughts on the venue and compared the pitch conditions to Eden Gardens, where the previous match ended in three days.“Firstly, I would say that this ground is very special in my heart. I made my one-day debut here. I’m playing my first test captaincy match here. So, it will always be special for me. And I feel it’s special for the whole of Guwahati,” he continued.“Because it’s my first test match here. So, everyone has a special feeling about coming here. And regarding the pitch, I think this wicket will play better. Definitely, it’s a better wicket to bat on. Obviously, it will eventually turn after a few days. But it is going to be a good contest.”The stand-in Test captain indicated that the Guwahati pitch would offer better batting conditions compared to the previous venue, though he expects the surface to assist spin bowlers as the match progresses.