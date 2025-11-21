শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:১৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News ‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News ‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Finale Episode Tops TRP Charts | Television News স্বাধীনতা-সার্বভৌমত্ব রক্ষায় সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর ভূমিকা প্রশ্নাতীত: গোলাম পরওয়ার IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News Meghan Trainor Says Pregnancy Diagnosis Made Her ‘Obsessed’ With Fitness And Wellness | Hollywood News সশস্ত্র বাহিনী দিবসের অনুষ্ঠানে যাচ্ছেন খালেদা জিয়া Actor’s Family Once Struggled For Food And Electricity. Today, He Owns 3 Bungalows, Luxury Cars
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News


Rishabh Pant (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Rishabh Pant will lead India’s Test team in the second match against South Africa in Guwahati, following Shubman Gill’s unavailability. The team currently trails 0-1 in the series against Temba Bavuma’s side.Pant, who will make his Test captaincy debut at the same venue where he started his one-day career, addressed reporters during a pre-match press conference on Friday.Under head coach Gautam Gambhir’s leadership, India has consistently favoured selecting all-rounders over specialists across all formats. In the first Test match, the team included three spin-bowling all-rounders. “I feel it’s a balance sometimes for the team combination. You have to see if a specialised player is helping you more, or an all-rounder is giving you more stability in the team. So, it’s all about finding that team balance and the way you want to play cricket,” Pant added.Discussing his leadership approach, Pant emphasised his belief in allowing players to express themselves freely.“I want to be someone who gives that freedom, and I want people and players to learn around and make the right decision for the team eventually. That’s the real goal. And obviously, whatever knowledge I have, I’m going to help them on the field, regardless of anything,” he explained.The Guwahati stadium holds special significance for Pant, as it was the venue of his ODI debut for India. He shared his thoughts on the venue and compared the pitch conditions to Eden Gardens, where the previous match ended in three days.“Firstly, I would say that this ground is very special in my heart. I made my one-day debut here. I’m playing my first test captaincy match here. So, it will always be special for me. And I feel it’s special for the whole of Guwahati,” he continued.“Because it’s my first test match here. So, everyone has a special feeling about coming here. And regarding the pitch, I think this wicket will play better. Definitely, it’s a better wicket to bat on. Obviously, it will eventually turn after a few days. But it is going to be a good contest.”The stand-in Test captain indicated that the Guwahati pitch would offer better batting conditions compared to the previous venue, though he expects the surface to assist spin bowlers as the match progresses.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News

Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News

Big Blow for South Africa! Star player ruled out a day before Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Big Blow for South Africa! Star player ruled out a day before Guwahati Test | Cricket News

Emergency captaincy! Rishabh Pant drops truth bomb — ‘One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain’ | Cricket News

Emergency captaincy! Rishabh Pant drops truth bomb — ‘One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain’ | Cricket News

34 years later! Mitchell Starc breaks Ashes record last seen in 1991 | Cricket News

34 years later! Mitchell Starc breaks Ashes record last seen in 1991 | Cricket News

‘Mahi bhai is always No. 1’: Shardul Thakur credits MS Dhoni as he begins new chapter with MI | Cricket News

‘Mahi bhai is always No. 1’: Shardul Thakur credits MS Dhoni as he begins new chapter with MI | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST