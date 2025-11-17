সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩৫ অপরাহ্ন
বিএনপি নেতার বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবসায়ীকে অপহরণ করে মারধর ও চেকে সই নেওয়ার অভিযোগ রাঙ্গামাটিতে ইফা'র ইসলামী সাংস্কৃতিক প্রতিযোগিতা ও সনদ বিতরণ কুবিতে প্রোগ্রামিং ও সমস্যা সমাধানভিত্তিক কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত  কালিয়াকৈরে পৃথক স্থানে ককটেল ও পেট্রোল বোমা বিস্ফোরণ WPL confirms mega auction date; Deepti, Wolvaardt, Healy, Lanning headline player pool | Cricket News Her Debut Films Ran For 100 Days In Theatres, Lost Aamir Khan Film And Went Into Three-Decade Hiatus 'Something is wrong': Cheteshwar Pujara's blunt message after India's Eden humiliation | Cricket News খুনিদের প্রত্যেকের বিচার হতে হবে: জোনায়েদ সাকি
খেলাধুলা

‘Something is wrong’: Cheteshwar Pujara’s blunt message after India’s Eden humiliation | Cricket News

  সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Something is wrong’: Cheteshwar Pujara’s blunt message after India’s Eden humiliation | Cricket News


Even as head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the surface — where wickets tumbled in clusters — Cheteshwar Pujara insisted such pitches only hurt India. (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara dismissed suggestions that India’s heavy defeat to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens was due to a transition phase. He said that while rebuilding struggles overseas may be acceptable, losing at home — especially with a squad packed with proven first-class performers — cannot be excused.Highlighting talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill, Pujara stressed that India have enough quality to succeed in the longest format.

Supporters react to India’s shocking defeat at Eden Gardens: What do the fans think?

“I don’t agree with the view that India’s defeat at home can be attributed to a transitional phase. While it’s understandable to face setbacks abroad during a transition period, the current Indian side possesses ample talent and strong first-class records — players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill have all proven themselves,” Pujara told Jio Hotstar.“If the team is losing in home conditions despite this, it suggests that something else is wrong. Had this match been played on a good pitch, India’s chances of winning would’ve been much higher.”Even as head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the surface — where wickets tumbled in clusters — Pujara insisted such pitches only hurt India.“The nature of such wickets reduces our winning percentage and brings the opposition on a level footing. Even an India A team, given the depth of talent, could challenge South Africa at home. So it’s not lack of ability. Therefore, blaming transition for this defeat in India isn’t justifiable,” he said.





