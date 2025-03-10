Advertise here
সোমবার , ১০ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Sorry Jonty, Glenn Phillips is the best fielder’: Jonty Rhodes’ response delights fans | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১০, ২০২৫ ৫:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
‘Sorry Jonty, Glenn Phillips is the best fielder’: Jonty Rhodes’ response delights fans | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
Glenn Phillips (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Jonty Rhodes, renowned for his agility, quick reflexes, and exceptional anticipation, set new benchmarks for fielding, earning his place as one of the greatest fielders in cricket history. Whether diving to stop boundaries, effecting lightning-fast run-outs, or pulling off breathtaking catches, Rhodes revolutionized the art of fielding with his sheer athleticism.
But does he still hold that title?

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips showcased remarkable fielding skills during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, grabbing sensational catches, including those of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. His electrifying presence on the field left fans in awe, with many calling him the best fielder of this generation.
One fan even tagged Rhodes on social media, stating, “Sorry @JontyRhodes8, we believe Phillips is the best fielder of this generation.”

‘Not going anywhere’: Rohit Sharma on retirement from ODIs after winning the Champions Trophy

In a true display of sportsmanship, the South African legend humbly responded, “Don’t be sorry, I agree.”

Rhodes’ reply perfectly embodies the saying: “GOAT recognizes GOAT.”
Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, securing their third title. India previously won the tournament in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and 2013.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

কুরআনের সমাজ কায়েমে সবাইকে ঐক্যবদ্ধ হয়ে কাজ করতে হবে: কয়রায় মাও. আবুল কালাম
কুরআনের সমাজ কায়েমে সবাইকে ঐক্যবদ্ধ হয়ে কাজ করতে হবে: কয়রায় মাও. আবুল কালাম
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
দু-দুটি ঘূর্ণাবর্তের হুঁশিয়ারি…! ১৮ রাজ্যে ৫ দিন ধরে ভারী বৃষ্টিপাতের ‘অশনি’, কী হবে বাংলায়? আইএমডি জানিয়ে দিল সতর্কবাণী Heavy Rainfall along with Ghusty Wind upto 55 to 60 KM per Hour and Thunderstorm Alert in Next 5 days for These states Check Latest West Bengal Weather
দু-দুটি ঘূর্ণাবর্তের হুঁশিয়ারি…! ১৮ রাজ্যে ৫ দিন ধরে ভারী বৃষ্টিপাতের ‘অশনি’, কী হবে বাংলায়? আইএমডি জানিয়ে দিল সতর্কবাণী Heavy Rainfall along with Ghusty Wind upto 55 to 60 KM per Hour and Thunderstorm Alert in Next 5 days for These states Check Latest West Bengal Weather
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
App by Students: পাহাড়ের প্রত্যন্ত গ্রাম থেকে ট্যুরিস্ট স্পট হাজির এক ক্লিকে! অ্যাপ বানিয়ে বাজিমাত পড়ুয়াদের App by Students comes with full solutions for hilly area tourists
App by Students: পাহাড়ের প্রত্যন্ত গ্রাম থেকে ট্যুরিস্ট স্পট হাজির এক ক্লিকে! অ্যাপ বানিয়ে বাজিমাত পড়ুয়াদের App by Students comes with full solutions for hilly area tourists
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Sorry Jonty, Glenn Phillips is the best fielder’: Jonty Rhodes’ response delights fans | Cricket News
‘Sorry Jonty, Glenn Phillips is the best fielder’: Jonty Rhodes’ response delights fans | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর চার দফা প্রস্তাব উত্থাপন

শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর চার দফা প্রস্তাব উত্থাপন

 ঢাকাস্থ মার্কিন দূতাবাসে চাকরির সুযোগ

ঢাকাস্থ মার্কিন দূতাবাসে চাকরির সুযোগ

 গণভবনের বর্ধিত সভায় আসবে বিশেষ বার্তা

গণভবনের বর্ধিত সভায় আসবে বিশেষ বার্তা

 সংকট উত্তরণে জাতীয় ঐক্য ও সংহতির বিকল্প নেই : জেবেল

সংকট উত্তরণে জাতীয় ঐক্য ও সংহতির বিকল্প নেই : জেবেল

 ভারত বেনাপোল স্থলবন্দর দিয়ে মুক্তিযুদ্ধে ব্যবহৃত ট্যাংক হস্তান্তর করল

ভারত বেনাপোল স্থলবন্দর দিয়ে মুক্তিযুদ্ধে ব্যবহৃত ট্যাংক হস্তান্তর করল

 বঙ্গবন্ধু হত্যার পরম্পরা আন্তর্জাতিক সম্প্রদায়কে জানাল আ. লীগ

বঙ্গবন্ধু হত্যার পরম্পরা আন্তর্জাতিক সম্প্রদায়কে জানাল আ. লীগ

 বিডি অটোকার্সের দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

বিডি অটোকার্সের দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ডমিনেজ স্টিল – Corporate Sangbad

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ডমিনেজ স্টিল – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘রেজা কিবরিয়ার নেতৃত্বে গণঅধিকার পরিষদের কার্যক্রম চলবে’

‘রেজা কিবরিয়ার নেতৃত্বে গণঅধিকার পরিষদের কার্যক্রম চলবে’

 These Packs Will Make Your Lips Soft and Pink

These Packs Will Make Your Lips Soft and Pink
Advertise here