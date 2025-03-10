‘Sorry Jonty, Glenn Phillips is the best fielder’: Jonty Rhodes’ response delights fans | Cricket News

Glenn Phillips (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Jonty Rhodes, renowned for his agility, quick reflexes, and exceptional anticipation, set new benchmarks for fielding, earning his place as one of the greatest fielders in cricket history. Whether diving to stop boundaries, effecting lightning-fast run-outs, or pulling off breathtaking catches, Rhodes revolutionized the art of fielding with his sheer athleticism.

But does he still hold that title?

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips showcased remarkable fielding skills during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 , grabbing sensational catches, including those of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. His electrifying presence on the field left fans in awe, with many calling him the best fielder of this generation.

One fan even tagged Rhodes on social media, stating, “Sorry @JontyRhodes8, we believe Phillips is the best fielder of this generation.”

In a true display of sportsmanship, the South African legend humbly responded, “Don’t be sorry, I agree.”

Rhodes’ reply perfectly embodies the saying: “GOAT recognizes GOAT.”

Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, securing their third title. India previously won the tournament in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and 2013.