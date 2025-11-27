‘Sorry’: Rishabh Pant posts emotional message after 0-2 drubbing against South Africa | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant endured a difficult series both as captain and player, returning scores of 27, 2, 7, and 13. (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s Test team hit a new low after suffering their biggest defeat and a second home whitewash within a year, falling 0-2 to South Africa on Wednesday. The series was led by vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who stepped in for the injured Shubman Gill, and marked South Africa’s first Test series victory in India in 25 years.South Africa clinched the opener in Kolkata by 30 runs before sealing a dominant win in Guwahati, extending India’s poor run to five defeats in their last seven home Tests.

Pant endured a difficult series both as captain and player, returning scores of 27, 2, 7, and 13. Following the loss, he issued an apology to fans via social media."There is no shying away from the fact that we didn't play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry we couldn't live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow – both as a team and as individuals," Pant wrote."Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals."

His first-innings dismissal in Guwahati—an attacking shot with India already four down and trailing by more than 400—drew sharp criticism.Despite missing the series due to injury, Gill also addressed the defeat on social media.

“Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward – rising stronger,” Gill posted.India will now shift focus to a three-match ODI series starting November 30, with Pant retained in the squad while Gill remains unavailable.