Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini’s Mom Wanted Her To Marry This Actor; Here’s What Happened Next | Bollywood News ‘Sorry Shukri, but this is disappointing’: Dale Steyn slams South Africa coach for shocking ‘grovel’ comment | Cricket News ইস্টার্ন হাউজিংয়ে এমডি নিয়োগ – Corporate Sangbad ‘He smirked while saying it’: Ex-India cricketer tears into South Africa coach Shukri Conrad over ‘grovel’ remark | Cricket News The Actor Who Starred With MGR And Sivaji Now Runs A Xerox Shop — Do You Know Him? নভেম্বরের ২৪ দিনে রেমিট্যান্স প্রবাহে ২৭.৯ শতাংশ প্রবৃদ্ধি Diljit Dosanjh’s BTS Photos From International Emmy Awards Ft. A Candid Moment With Imtiaz Ali | Bollywood News ‘Didn’t expect this from South Africa’: Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark sparks outrage; Kumble calls for ‘humility’ | Cricket News শিক্ষার্থীদের ওপর পুলিশের হামলার ঘটনায় এনসিপির নিন্দা জনসংখ্যায় বিশ্বের বৃহত্তর নগরী জাকার্তা, দ্বিতীয় ঢাকা: জাতিসংঘ
Dale Steyn & Shukri Conard (X)

South African pace great Dale Steyn has sharply distanced himself from head coach Shukri Conrad’s use of the word “grovel” during South Africa’s commanding outing at the end of Day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati. The comment, made while describing India’s tiring spell in the field, has triggered strong reactions due to the term’s deeply loaded history in cricket. Appearing on Cricket Live before the start of Day 5, Steyn did not hide his discomfort. “I’m not on that boat. I don’t like it,” he said bluntly. “Honestly, I almost don’t want to respond. Some things simply shouldn’t be said. That word carries stigma. It wasn’t needed at all. South Africa were already completely in control—silence would’ve been enough. I just don’t agree with it.”

India vs Pakistan again at an ICC event; T20 World Cup schedule is out!

Steyn added that even if Conrad’s delivery lacked the aggression associated with its infamous past usage, the word’s baggage made it unacceptable. “Maybe his tone wasn’t like Tony Greig’s, but that changes nothing. It’s a word you should never bring up. Leave it aside. It was disappointing. I’m sorry, Shukri, but it was disappointing.” The criticism comes on the heels of similar comments from Anil Kumble and Cheteshwar Pujara, who also felt the coach had crossed a line by invoking a phrase long linked to racism and humiliation. Conrad had explained that South Africa deliberately stretched their second innings to nearly 80 overs to make India “really grovel”, pushing the exhausted hosts into a massive 549-run chase. He even admitted he was “stealing a phrase” from late England captain Tony Greig’s notorious remark before the 1976 series against West Indies—a moment etched in cricketing history for all the wrong reasons. Ahead of that series, Greig, who was born in South Africa, said he intended to make the West Indies players “grovel”, a comment that deeply angered a team whose roots traced back to generations of colonial oppression. Clive Lloyd later recalled how the term inflamed his squad: “The word ‘grovel’ is guaranteed to raise the blood pressure of any black man… We decided no one would make us grovel again.” The West Indies responded with a 3–0 demolition of England, a triumph still viewed as a defining act of pride and defiance. By reviving the word, Conrad has placed South Africa’s camp under scrutiny once again—this time with Steyn’s disapproval adding major weight to the backlash.





