Sourav Ganguly blasts Team India selectors for Mohammed Shami snub: ‘Don’t see any reason’ | Cricket News

Kolkata: Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami holds up the ball in celebration after claiming a five-wicket haul on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said on Monday that Mohammed Shami should return to the national team in all formats. Ganguly said Shami is fit and bowling well, but the selectors appear to be looking beyond the 35-year-old pacer, who has not been picked for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa. Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy in March. “Shami is bowling exceptionally well. He is fit and we saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches, where he’s won Bengal on his own,” Ganguly said on Monday.

Why Mohammed Shami has been ignored again by selectors

Shami took 15 wickets for Bengal in the first two Ranji Trophy matches this season. He bowled 91 overs in the three matches, going wicketless in the game against Tripura. Shami had undergone ankle surgery after the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he ended as the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an average of 10.70. “I’m sure the selectors are watching and there is a communication between Mohammad Shami and the selectors. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it’s the Mohammad Shami we know of. So, I really don’t see any reason why he can’t keep playing Test matches, One-day cricket and T20 cricket for India. Because that skill is enormous,” Ganguly said, as quoted by news agency PTI. Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep are now key members of the pace attack in Tests. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still two years away, Shami’s injury history could be a factor for the selectors. Shami, 35, has not been picked in India’s 15-member squad for the two home Tests against South Africa, starting Friday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Before this, Shami had expressed his disappointment over not being part of India’s recent Test matches.





‘Averages, strike rates don’t win T20s’: Gautam Gambhir reveals fearless blueprint behind India’s new era | Cricket News

‘Sun been a great therapy’: Shreyas Iyer shares first update since near-fatal injury in Australia | Cricket News

‘Toughest conversations’: Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on dropping Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav | Cricket News

T20I Tri-series: Zimbabwe set to miss key player for Pakistan challenge; replacement called in | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Never in 21st century! When South Africa last won a Test series in India | Cricket News

No medal for Manu Bhaker! Double Olympic medallist misses out at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
