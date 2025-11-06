Sourav Ganguly to honour Richa Ghosh with gold bat and ball at Eden Gardens | Cricket News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
India’s Richa Ghosh (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Richa Ghosh is set for a grand homecoming in Kolkata this weekend, where she will be honoured by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for her remarkable role in India’s 2025 Women’s World Cup triumph. The wicketkeeper-batter, one of the standout performers of the tournament, will be felicitated at a special ceremony at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, November 8. The 21-year-old, who played a key role in India’s success under pressure, will receive a gold-plated bat and ball as part of the event. These specially crafted mementos will feature the signatures of Sourav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami — two of Bengal’s most celebrated cricketing figures, adding an emotional touch to the honour.

World Cup winners arrive in Delhi: India women’s cricket team to meet PM Modi

CAB president Sourav Ganguly confirmed the recognition and praised Ghosh for her temperament and maturity on the international stage. “Richa Ghosh has displayed exceptional talent, composure, and fighting spirit at the highest level,” Ganguly said, explaining that the award symbolises Bengal’s pride in one of its brightest young stars. He added that this gesture is meant not just to celebrate her achievements but also to inspire young cricketers across Bengal to dream big. “We want the next generation to believe that world champions can come from Bengal,” Ganguly said. In its official statement, CAB highlighted Ghosh’s inspiring journey from Siliguri to becoming a world champion, describing her as a symbol of “determination, discipline, and fearless cricket.” The association said the event is part of its larger commitment to promoting women’s cricket and youth development in the state. For Richa Ghosh, the felicitation marks both a proud homecoming and a personal milestone. Being honoured at Eden Gardens, one of the sport’s most revered venues, by the same association that nurtured her early career will make it a truly special moment for one of India’s newest global champions.





