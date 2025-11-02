সোমবার, ০৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt shatters world record in final against India | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
SA W skipper Laura Wolvaardt now owns the record for the most runs scored by a player in a single edition of the Women’s World Cup (Images via AP)

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt continued her dream run in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, adding another feather to her cap during the final against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. While chasing India’s formidable 298, Wolvaardt led from the front, unbeaten on 43 off 39 balls at the 15-over mark as South Africa reached 78 for two at the drinks break.Her fluent innings, laced with five fours and a six, once again showed just how good her consistency and authority at the top of the order is. With this effort, Wolvaardt also became the highest run-getter in a single edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup, surpassing Alyssa Healy’s record from 2022. The South African opener has now scored 526 and counting in the 2025 tournament, overtaking Healy’s 509.Most runs in a single Women’s World Cup edition

  1. 526* – Laura Wolvaardt (2025)
  2. 509 – Alyssa Healy (2022)
  3. 497 – Rachael Haynes (2022)
  4. 456 – Debbie Hockley (1997)
  5. 448 – Lindsay Reeler (1988)

Earlier in the day, India, batting first after a delayed start, posted 298 for seven thanks to a blazing 87 from Shafali Verma and a composed 58 from Deepti Sharma. Smriti Mandhana (45) and Richa Ghosh (34 off 24 balls) made useful contributions as India recorded the second-highest total ever in a Women’s World Cup final. For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 58, while Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon chipped in with one each.

In reply, South Africa lost Tazmin Brits (23) and Anneke Bosch (0) early, but Wolvaardt held her end firm alongside Sune Luus at the drinks break. As the chase progresses, Wolvaardt’s record-breaking feat stands as a highlight in a gripping final that could yet produce more milestones in Navi Mumbai.





