Spencer Johnson's maiden international fifer powers Australia to T20I series win over Pakistan | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ১৬, ২০২৪ ৬:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Australia seamer Spencer Johnson claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket, leading the hosts to a 13-run victory over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 International at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
This win secured Australia a 2-0 series lead in the three-match series.
Chasing a target of 148, Pakistan got off to a sluggish start, losing key wickets early on. Johnson’s impressive spell of 5-26 proved pivotal, as he dismantled the top order, dismissing Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, and later, Usman Khan, who had scored a defiant 52.
Despite Irfan Khan’s unbeaten 37, Pakistan fell short, being bowled out for 134 with two balls to spare in their innings.
Earlier, Australia elected to bat first and got off to a blistering start, reaching 50 runs in just 3.1 overs, courtesy of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short’s aggressive batting.

However, Pakistan’s bowlers fought back, with Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi taking four and three wickets, respectively, to restrict Australia to 147-9, despite several dropped catches.
While Pakistan won the preceding one-day international series 2-1, Australia have taken control of the T20I series with their 29-run victory in the rain-shortened opener and this 13-run win.
The teams will now head to Hobart for the third and final match on Monday.
Johnson’s outstanding performance with the ball was the standout aspect of the match, as he became the first Australian seamer to claim a five-wicket haul in a T20I since 2010.
His ability to strike early and maintain pressure throughout the innings played a crucial role in Australia’s series-clinching victory.





