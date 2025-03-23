Advertise here
রবিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

SRH score 286 runs for second highest IPL total; Ishan Kishan slams maiden ton for franchise | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৫ ৬:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
SRH score 286 runs for second highest IPL total; Ishan Kishan slams maiden ton for franchise | Cricket News

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad displayed a jaw-dropping power-hitting spree in IPL 2025 by posting a staggering 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
This was the second-highest total in IPL history and their own second-best as well. This explosive performance comes hot on the heels of their record-breaking 287/3 against RCB last season.
Opening the innings, Abhishek Sharma wasted no time setting the tone, hammering 24 off just 11 balls.
Travis Head followed up with a brutal 67 off 31, featuring nine fours and three sixes.
But the real carnage came from Ishan Kishan, who lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with a sensational 106 not out off 47 balls, striking 11 fours and six sixes at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 225.53.
Supporting knocks from Nitish Kumar Reddy (30 off 15) and Heinrich Klaasen (34 off 14) ensured SRH never lost momentum.
Even as wickets fell in the death overs, the scoreboard kept ticking, with SRH smashing 94 runs in the powerplay and finishing just one run short of their own all-time IPL record.
Rajasthan Royals’ bowling unit found no answers. Jofra Archer bore the brunt of the onslaught, conceding a brutal 76 in his four overs — the most expensive spell of the day. Tushar Deshpande was the only bowler to escape somewhat unscathed, picking up 3 for 44.
This is now SRH’s fourth 260+ total in the last two IPL seasons, underlining their transformation into the league’s most fearsome batting unit.

Highest team totals in the IPL

  • 287/3 – SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024
  • 286/6 – SRH vs RR, Hyderabad, today*
  • 277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
  • 272/7 – KKR vs DC, Visakhapatnam, 2024
  • 266/7 – SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024
  • 263/5 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

Chasing 287 is virtually uncharted territory, but RR will need to go all guns blazing. With a lightning-fast outfield and plenty of firepower in their ranks, the Royals have no option but to swing for the fences.


