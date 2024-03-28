SRH Vs MI: Big records set during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL clash | Cricket News

Travis Head‘s explosive 62 off 24 balls propelled Hyderabad past the previous record, setting the stage for a thrilling 31-run victory.
Despite Tilak Varma’s valiant 64, Mumbai’s chase fell short on a high-scoring night that witnessed a staggering 38 sixes, setting a new IPL record. Sunrisers’ formidable batting display, highlighted by Abhishek Sharma‘s rapid half-century and a stellar partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (80*) and Travis Head (62), proved too daunting for Mumbai.
Following are few of the big records set and broken during the run-fest in Hyderabad:
Highest aggregate in a men’s T20 match
523 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024
517 – SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023
515 – QG vs MS, Rawalpindi, PSL 2023
506 – Surrey vs Middlesex, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023
501 – Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022
Highest aggregates in an IPL match
523 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
469 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010
459 – PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018
458 – PBKS vs LSG, Mohali, 2023
453 – MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017
Highest team totals in the IPL
277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
263/5 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
257/5 – LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023
248/3 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016
246/5 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010
246/5 – MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024
Highest second-innings totals in the IPL
246/5 – MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024 (Lost)
226/6 – RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020 (Won)
223/5 – RR vs CSK, Chennai, 2010 (Lost)
223/6 – MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017 (Lost)
219/6 – MI vs CSK, Delhi, 2021 (Won)
Most sixes in a men’s T20 match
38 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024
37 – Balkh Legends v Kabul Zwanan, Sharjah, APL 2018
37 – SNKP vs JT, Basseterre, CPL 2019
36 – Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022
35 – JT vs TKR, Kingston, CPL 2019
35 – SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023
Most sixes in an IPL game
38 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
33 – RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2018
33 – RR vs CSK, Sharjah, 2020
33 – RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2023
Highest boundary count (4s+6s) in an IPL match
69 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010
69 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
67 – PBKS vs LSG, Lucknow, 2023
67 – PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018
65 – Deccan Chargers vs RR, Hyderabad, 2008