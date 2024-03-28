SRH Vs MI: Big records set during Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL clash | Cricket News

Following are few of the big records set and broken during the run-fest in Hyderabad:

Highest aggregate in a men’s T20 match

Highest aggregates in an IPL match

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad etched their name in the annals of IPL history with a monumental total of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians , the highest-ever in the tournament’s history.Travis Head ‘s explosive 62 off 24 balls propelled Hyderabad past the previous record, setting the stage for a thrilling 31-run victory.Despite Tilak Varma’s valiant 64, Mumbai’s chase fell short on a high-scoring night that witnessed a staggering 38 sixes, setting a new IPL record. Sunrisers’ formidable batting display, highlighted by Abhishek Sharma ‘s rapid half-century and a stellar partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (80*) and Travis Head (62), proved too daunting for Mumbai.523 – SRH vs MI , Hyderabad, IPL 2024517 – SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023515 – QG vs MS, Rawalpindi, PSL 2023506 – Surrey vs Middlesex, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023501 – Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022523 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024469 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010459 – PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018458 – PBKS vs LSG, Mohali, 2023453 – MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017

Highest team totals in the IPL

277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

263/5 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 – LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

246/5 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

246/5 – MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

Highest second-innings totals in the IPL

246/5 – MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024 (Lost)

226/6 – RR vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020 (Won)

223/5 – RR vs CSK, Chennai, 2010 (Lost)

223/6 – MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017 (Lost)

219/6 – MI vs CSK, Delhi, 2021 (Won)

Most sixes in a men’s T20 match

38 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024

37 – Balkh Legends v Kabul Zwanan, Sharjah, APL 2018

37 – SNKP vs JT, Basseterre, CPL 2019

36 – Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

35 – JT vs TKR, Kingston, CPL 2019

35 – SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023

Most sixes in an IPL game

38 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

33 – RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2018

33 – RR vs CSK, Sharjah, 2020

33 – RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2023

Highest boundary count (4s+6s) in an IPL match

69 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

69 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

67 – PBKS vs LSG, Lucknow, 2023

67 – PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018

65 – Deccan Chargers vs RR, Hyderabad, 2008