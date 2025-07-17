Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৭ জুলাই ২০২৫
Starstruck! 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi lost in cricket’s greatness; video goes viral | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৭, ২০২৫ ৫:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
Starstruck! 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi lost in cricket’s greatness; video goes viral | Cricket News


Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Lord’s (Image via BCCI/Screengrab)

India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one of the most exciting talents in the sport at the moment. The 14-year-old is currently in England as part of the U19 team’s tour, where they most recently drew the 1st Youth Test against the hosts. Suryavanshi, who scored a crucial second-innings half-century in the Youth Test, played a role in India U19’s 3-1 series win over England U19 in the Youth ODIs.The swashbuckling opener racked up 355 runs at a strike rate of 174 while smashing 27 sixes.In a recent video posted on the BCCI’s website, the teenager and his teammates were seen touring Lord’s. At the historic venue, the young players soaked in the storied history and celebrated captain Ayush Mhatre’s 18th birthday. Meanwhile, the 14-year-old is seen admiring a larger-than-life portrait featuring a few legends of the game before getting a feel of the iconic Lord’s Honours Boards.Watch:The video shows the most recent additions of Jasprit Bumrah for his five-for in the first innings of the 3rd Test and KL Rahul for his gritty ton.The skipper also shared his excitement, claiming that it was the biggest moment of his life. In another shot, teen prodigy Suryavanshi is seen starstruck by the history and class on display at Lord’s.

Everything is special about Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Vikram Rathour

The Lord’s MCC museum is one of the oldest sporting museums in the world. Most recently, a portrait of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled by the legendary batter himself ahead of the 3rd Test, which India lost by 22 runs to England.

Poll

Do you believe Vaibhav Suryavanshi will become a future star in international cricket?

Suryavanshi himself is no stranger to making records, given his knack for rampaging through bowling attacks and hitting boundaries at an electric rate. At 14 years of age, the batter has put up numbers of 86 from 31 in a 40-over game (3rd Youth ODI at Norhampton), 143 off 78 balls (4th Youth ODI, Worcester) and a fighting second innings 56 from 44 balls (1st Youth Test) being his most recent.





