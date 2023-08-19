শনিবার , ১৯ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Steeplechaser Avinash Sable fails to qualify for final round in World Athletics Championships | More sports News

NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events at the World Athletics Championships, national record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final round in Budapest on Saturday.
Avinash finished a disappointing seventh in his heat race in an unexpected result.
Sable, who trained abroad for many months on Sports Ministry’s funding to prepare for this showpiece and was exempted from competing in domestic events, clocked 8 minute and 22.24 seconds to finish seventh in heat number one.
Only the top five finishers in the three heats make it to the final round.
Sable was expected to at least make it to the finals, if not win a medal. His performance is a huge disappointment for the Indian camp.
He holds the national record of 8:11.20.
(With inputs from PTI)





