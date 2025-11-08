‘Still feels just as special every time I see it’: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph | Cricket News

Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic credit: BCCI Women)

NEW DELHI: India’s Women’s World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur says the team’s historic title victory “has not fully sunk in yet” and that she continues to relive the moment by rewatching the final against South Africa “again and again.”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Speaking on JioStar’s Celebrating Champions, Harmanpreet admitted the magnitude of India’s maiden World Cup win — across both limited-overs formats — is still hard to process. “The World Cup win has not fully sunk in yet. I think we are still processing this incredible achievement. I have watched the final match again and again — more times than I have ever rewatched any of our previous victories. It still feels just as special every time I see it,” she said.

Under Harmanpreet’s leadership, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium last Sunday, ending years of heartbreak at global events.The skipper credited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the transformation in women’s cricket, highlighting the impact of pay parity, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and better infrastructure. “Many positive changes have come, especially during this World Cup, and we must credit BCCI and Jay Shah for their outstanding support. Pay parity played a crucial role in changing the landscape. WPL transformed our dressing room mentality completely,” she said.

She revealed that India’s 2025 success was the result of two years of detailed planning under head coach Amol Muzumdar. “After Amol sir joined as coach, we finally had proper planning. We wrote down each series, training camp, and fitness program. This trophy isn’t an overnight achievement but the result of two years of hard work by the entire team,” she noted.Harmanpreet also lauded the facilities at the BCCI National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. “The NCA facilities are absolutely amazing — from the gym to the physios, everything is world-class. Earlier, we had to compromise, but not anymore.”She signed off with gratitude to the fans: “The incredible public response showed how much people wanted to be part of this movement. Seeing extra stands being created due to ticket demand proved that women’s cricket has truly arrived in our country.”