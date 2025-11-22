শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৩২ অপরাহ্ন


খেলাধুলা

Stuart Broad almost in tears as England crumble under Mitchell Starc’s pace in Ashes Test – Watch | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Stuart Broad (screen grab)

England’s second innings at the Optus Stadium teetered on the edge before Mitchell Starc struck again, claiming the wicket of Joe Root and sending shockwaves through the visitors’ middle order. Root, England’s key batter, fell for just eight in the second innings after a first-innings duck, with Starc once more exploiting the veteran’s tendency to reach outside off stump. His dismissal reduced England to 76/5.The camera cut to Stuart Broad in the commentary box, whose expression captured the weight of Root’s fall—eyes rubbed, lips pressed, a mixture of disbelief and frustration visible. Beside him, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden grinned, relishing the shift in momentum as the home side clawed back control. Root’s second failure of the match underscored the turning point in the Test and the broader Ashes narrative.

Jonty Rhodes on India’s challenge vs spin, domestic cricket and fixed Test centres

Starc had already made headlines with a stunning 10-wicket haul, including a career-best 7-58 in the first innings. He began Day 2 in style, taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Zac Crawley and then dismantling the England middle order. Scott Boland claimed the wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook, while Starc removed Joe Root, Crawley, and Ben Stokes in a devastating passage of play.England’s 164 all-out handed Australia a target of 205 for victory with three days and one session remaining. Earlier, the first session offered a brief reprieve with just two wickets falling, but momentum soon swung in Australia’s favour. Duckett and Pope put together 59 for the second wicket, only for the middle order to collapse under the relentless pace of Starc and Boland, who finished with figures of 4-33. Key moments included a four-minute TV umpire review to confirm Jamie Smith’s seventh-wicket dismissal and Khawaja leaving the field with back spasms, casting doubt over his availability. Despite England’s resistance, quick bounce and extra swing from the pitch aided the Australian pacers, including Brendon Doggett, who finished with figures of 3-51.Starc’s spectacular first-over catch to remove Crawley in both innings highlighted his dominance, and the home crowd roared as the visitors’ batting line crumbled. By lunch, England had lost five wickets for 36 runs in just 11 overs, setting up a tense final session where Australia needed 205 to seal the first Test.





