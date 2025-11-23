Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India kick off campaign with 1-0 win over Korea | Hockey News

India’s men’s hockey team secured a 1-0 victory against Korea in their opening match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025. The game took place at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday, with Mohammed Raheel scoring the decisive goal in the 15th minute.The Indian team started strongly, controlling possession with precise passing movements. Sukhjeet Singh nearly scored early in the game, hitting the post from close range. Mohammed Raheel capitalised on a team effort in the 15th minute to give India a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.Korea created counter-attacking opportunities in the second quarter. However, goalkeeper Mohith HS made crucial saves to maintain India’s advantage going into halftime.India began the second half aggressively, seeking to extend their lead. Despite earning several penalty corners, they couldn’t convert these opportunities into goals. The third quarter saw India’s defence, particularly Pawan, making important interventions to preserve their lead.The fourth quarter witnessed increased intensity from both teams. Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehan made a notable save against Abhishek’s close-range attempt with under seven minutes remaining. Korea continued pressing for an equaliser, but India’s defence remained solid. In the final minute, Korea earned a penalty corner opportunity to level the score. Mohith HS made a crucial save with his leg to deny Korea. India maintained their defensive composure to secure the win with a strong performance at both ends of the field.The Indian team’s combination of offensive pressure and defensive stability proved decisive in this opening match of the tournament. Their organised defence and strategic attacking play helped them start their campaign with three points. Korea showed resilience throughout the match, particularly in the closing stages. Their goalkeeper Kim Jaehan’s performance kept them in contention until the final whistle.The match highlighted India’s tactical discipline, with Mohith HS’s goalkeeping and Mohammed Raheel’s finishing proving crucial to the outcome. The team’s ability to maintain their slim lead demonstrated their match management skills.