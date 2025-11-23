সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India kick off campaign with 1-0 win over Korea | Hockey News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India kick off campaign with 1-0 win over Korea | Hockey News


India’s men’s hockey team secured a 1-0 victory against Korea in their opening match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025. The game took place at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday, with Mohammed Raheel scoring the decisive goal in the 15th minute.The Indian team started strongly, controlling possession with precise passing movements. Sukhjeet Singh nearly scored early in the game, hitting the post from close range. Mohammed Raheel capitalised on a team effort in the 15th minute to give India a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.Korea created counter-attacking opportunities in the second quarter. However, goalkeeper Mohith HS made crucial saves to maintain India’s advantage going into halftime.India began the second half aggressively, seeking to extend their lead. Despite earning several penalty corners, they couldn’t convert these opportunities into goals. The third quarter saw India’s defence, particularly Pawan, making important interventions to preserve their lead.The fourth quarter witnessed increased intensity from both teams. Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehan made a notable save against Abhishek’s close-range attempt with under seven minutes remaining. Korea continued pressing for an equaliser, but India’s defence remained solid. In the final minute, Korea earned a penalty corner opportunity to level the score. Mohith HS made a crucial save with his leg to deny Korea. India maintained their defensive composure to secure the win with a strong performance at both ends of the field.The Indian team’s combination of offensive pressure and defensive stability proved decisive in this opening match of the tournament. Their organised defence and strategic attacking play helped them start their campaign with three points. Korea showed resilience throughout the match, particularly in the closing stages. Their goalkeeper Kim Jaehan’s performance kept them in contention until the final whistle.The match highlighted India’s tactical discipline, with Mohith HS’s goalkeeping and Mohammed Raheel’s finishing proving crucial to the outcome. The team’s ability to maintain their slim lead demonstrated their match management skills.





IND vs SA: After Guwahati heroics, Senuran Muthusamy recalls 2019 India tour: ‘Felt as if I’d never play Test cricket again’ | Cricket News

‘They were a bit too defensive’: Dale Steyn lambasts Team India after poor show on Day 2 of Guwahati Test | Cricket News

‘They were very lucky in that way’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals how South Africa batters outplayed Team India’s plan on Day 2 | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Why KL Rahul will lead India in ODI series against South Africa – Explained | Cricket News

IND vs SA: India look at 22-year-old record for inspiration to salvage Guwahati Test; Proteas reach 489 on Day 2 | Cricket News

‘Smriti Mandhana not getting married without her dad by her side’: Father hospitalised; wedding with Palash Muchhal postponed indefinitely | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
