Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey: Why India-Belgium match rescheduled to Tuesday | Hockey News

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey (Photo by Hockey India)

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey match between India and Belgium was postponed to Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.The match commenced as scheduled but was halted after three minutes when heavy rain forced the umpires to stop play.Initially rescheduled for 8:45 PM IST, persistent poor weather prompted organisers to further postpone the game.“This is to inform you that the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s match against Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 has been postponed. The match is now scheduled to resume tomorrow (25th November) at 10:00 MYT (7:30 AM IST),” a statement from the organisers read.India returned to this prestigious tournament after a six-year absence and started strong with a 1-0 victory against Korea in their opening match on Sunday.Mohammed Raheel secured India’s win with a goal in the 15th minute of the game.The Indian team demonstrated strong midfield control during their opening match, with notable performances from Abhishek and captain Sanjay, a member of the Paris Olympic bronze medal team.