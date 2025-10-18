Sultan of Johor Cup Final: Indian junior men’s hockey team secures silver after defeat to Australia | Hockey News

Sultan of Johor Cup final (@TheHockeyIndia on X)

The Indian junior men’s hockey team suffered a 1-2 defeat against Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup final. The match saw India concede a late goal and fail to convert six penalty corners in the closing moments.Australia’s Ian Grobbelaar opened the scoring in the 13th minute. India’s Anmol Ekka equalized in the 17th minute during the second quarter.The match remained competitive until Grobbelaar scored again through a penalty corner in the 59th minute, securing Australia’s fourth tournament title.India had six consecutive penalty corner opportunities in the final minute but couldn’t convert any, thanks to Australian goalkeeper Magnus McCausland’s excellent saves.This silver medal marks India’s fifth in the Sultan of Johor Cup, improving upon their bronze medals from the previous two editions.Australia finally broke their streak of three consecutive final losses, avenging their 2022 defeat to India.The Indian team started strongly with short, precise passes and dominated early possession. They created their first significant opportunity within five minutes when Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha set up Gurjot Singh, but McCausland made the save.Amir Ali’s powerful shot, deflected by Gurjot, was also saved by McCausland at the 10-minute mark.Australia secured their first goal through a penalty corner, but Indian goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh prevented another goal from their second penalty corner.India began the second quarter aggressively, earning two quick penalty corners. Anmol Ekka’s successful strike leveled the score at 1-1.Despite strong defensive play, India continued attacking and earned two more penalty corners before halftime. However, Araijeet’s powerful shots failed to find the target.The third quarter saw India create more opportunities, including a penalty corner from Priyobarta Talem’s long pass to Amir Ali. Australia also earned three penalty corners during this period.In the final quarter, Ajit Yadav made a solo attempt that went wide. Rohit came close with India’s eighth penalty corner but missed narrowly.Australia capitalised on their penalty corner opportunities when Grobbelaar scored in the 59th minute, giving them the lead.Despite receiving six penalty corners in the final minute, India couldn’t find the equaliser, resulting in their silver medal finish.