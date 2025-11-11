‘Sun been a great therapy’: Shreyas Iyer shares first update since near-fatal injury in Australia | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has finally broken his silence after suffering a scary spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 25. The Indian ODI vice-captain, who spent nearly a week in hospital — including a few days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — took to social media on Monday to share his first picture since the incident.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!In his Instagram post, Iyer offered a wave of relief to anxious fans, posting a cheerful picture from a beach alongside a friend. The caption read, “Sun been a great therapy. Grateful to be back. Thanks for all the love and care.”The post marks the first public update from the 30-year-old since his near-fatal fall while taking a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the Sydney ODI. Iyer landed awkwardly and was in visible pain before being rushed to the hospital. Later, it emerged that he had suffered a spleen laceration, an injury that caused internal bleeding and required an emergency medical procedure.

According to medical reports, Iyer’s vitals had dropped dangerously low, prompting his ICU admission. Swift intervention by the Indian team’s medical staff and local doctors in Sydney proved crucial. He was discharged on November 1, though he stayed back in Sydney for follow-up treatment, accompanied by his sister Shreshta Iyer.A BCCI official had stated that talk of a cricketing comeback was “premature,” adding, “Physical and mental well-being is of utmost importance right now. There’s no question of thinking about cricket at the moment.”In its official statement, the BCCI had thanked Dr Koroush Haghighi in Sydney and Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India for their roles in Iyer’s treatment. The star batter’s recovery will determine his return timeline, though he is expected to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa starting November 30.For now, Shreyas’ heartfelt message — and his smile in the sun — have offered fans the best news yet: he’s healing, and grateful to be alive.