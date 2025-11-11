মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
‘Sun been a great therapy’: Shreyas Iyer shares first update since near-fatal injury in Australia | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Sun been a great therapy’: Shreyas Iyer shares first update since near-fatal injury in Australia | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has finally broken his silence after suffering a scary spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 25. The Indian ODI vice-captain, who spent nearly a week in hospital — including a few days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — took to social media on Monday to share his first picture since the incident.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!In his Instagram post, Iyer offered a wave of relief to anxious fans, posting a cheerful picture from a beach alongside a friend. The caption read, “Sun been a great therapy. Grateful to be back. Thanks for all the love and care.”The post marks the first public update from the 30-year-old since his near-fatal fall while taking a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the Sydney ODI. Iyer landed awkwardly and was in visible pain before being rushed to the hospital. Later, it emerged that he had suffered a spleen laceration, an injury that caused internal bleeding and required an emergency medical procedure.

Shreyas Iyer Instagram story

According to medical reports, Iyer’s vitals had dropped dangerously low, prompting his ICU admission. Swift intervention by the Indian team’s medical staff and local doctors in Sydney proved crucial. He was discharged on November 1, though he stayed back in Sydney for follow-up treatment, accompanied by his sister Shreshta Iyer.A BCCI official had stated that talk of a cricketing comeback was “premature,” adding, “Physical and mental well-being is of utmost importance right now. There’s no question of thinking about cricket at the moment.”In its official statement, the BCCI had thanked Dr Koroush Haghighi in Sydney and Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India for their roles in Iyer’s treatment. The star batter’s recovery will determine his return timeline, though he is expected to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa starting November 30.For now, Shreyas’ heartfelt message — and his smile in the sun — have offered fans the best news yet: he’s healing, and grateful to be alive.





Source link

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Averages, strike rates don’t win T20s’: Gautam Gambhir reveals fearless blueprint behind India’s new era | Cricket News

‘Toughest conversations’: Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on dropping Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav | Cricket News

Sourav Ganguly blasts Team India selectors for Mohammed Shami snub: ‘Don’t see any reason’ | Cricket News

T20I Tri-series: Zimbabwe set to miss key player for Pakistan challenge; replacement called in | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Never in 21st century! When South Africa last won a Test series in India | Cricket News

No medal for Manu Bhaker! Double Olympic medallist misses out at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
