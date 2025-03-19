Sunil Chhetri scores on international comeback as India beat Maldives 3-0 | Football News

Indian football team (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball on X)

NEW DELHI: Sunil Chhetri made a remarkable comeback to the national team after retiring from international football in May last year. In a friendly match against Maldives on Wednesday, Chhetri’s presence proved to be the catalyst for India’s commanding 3-0 victory, helping the team snap their 12-match winless streak that had persisted since November 2023.

The match unfolded with Rahul Bheke giving India the lead in the 35th minute, followed by Liston Colaco extending the advantage to 2-0 in the 66th minute.

The 40-year-old Chhetri, who had returned to the national team, etched his name in the scoresheet with a glancing header in the 77th minute, marking his 95th international goal .

Chhetri’s impact was evident as he narrowly missed a scoring opportunity in the 47th minute, denied by the Maldives goalkeeper. He was eventually substituted in the 82nd minute, having made a memorable contribution to the team’s victory.

This triumph held significance as it marked India’s first win in 16 months and the first under the guidance of Manolo Marquez , who was appointed as the head coach in July last year. India’s previous victory came against Kuwait (1-0) in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round match in Kuwait City on November 16, 2023.

The friendly match served as a dress rehearsal for India’s crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh, scheduled for March 25 at the same venue. Chhetri’s return to the national team was specifically aimed at aiding the team’s successful navigation through the qualifiers.

With Maldives ranked 162nd in the world, 36 places below India (126th), the match provided an opportunity for the Indian team to regain their winning momentum and prepare for the upcoming challenges in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers .



