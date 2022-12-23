শুক্রবার , ২৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ৮ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Sunrisers Hyderabad shell out Rs 13.25 crore for England’s Harry Brook, pick Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৩, ২০২২ ৪:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
1671789761 photo


NEW DELHI: England batter Harry Brook kicked off the Indian Premier League 2023 auction with a fierce bidding war as the 23-year-old was sealed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore.
Brook, who had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore saw a three-way bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals being the other two franchises alongside Sunrisers. The batter was snapped up for more than 8 times his base price.
The Hyderabad based franchise who went into the auction with the biggest purse, out bid the RCB and RR to seal Brook.
Mayank Agarwal, who led Punjab Kings last year but was released after the season was also picked up by SRH for Rs 8.25 crore. Mayank’s base price was Rs 1 crore.
Former SRH skipper Kane Williamson was the first player to go under the hammer at the IPL Auction 2023 was picked up by reigning champions Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
India middle order batter Ajinkya Rahne was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh while England’s Joe Root yet again went unsold at the IPL auction.





