Superstition busted! Abhishek Sharma’s parents revel in son’s historic six-fest in Hyderabad | Cricket News

Abhishek Sharma with his parents after slamming a record-breaking century for SRH against PBKS in IPL 2025. (Image: BCCI/IPL)

New Delhi: After the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings , Arshdeep Singh greeted Abhishek Sharma’s parents in the stands.

“Uncle ji, jehda aashirvaad enhu daindo o, oh wala deo mainu v…same chahida mainu (Uncle, give me the blessings you give to Abhishek… I want the same),” Arshdeep said. Arshdeep, who has played with Abhishek since their U-14 days, was referring to his friend’s remarkable 55-ball 141 against his team on Saturday night in Hyderabad.

“I told him there is no difference between him and Abhi for me. I have seen them playing together since they didn’t even know how to lace their boots,” Abhishek Sharma’s father, Raj Kumar Sharma , recounted their conversation with TimesofIndia.com from Hyderabad.

Raj Kumar Sharma had never watched his son play live from the stadium in the IPL. It was his first time cheering for his son in person.

“I am superstitious. I used to think he wouldn’t do well if I was there. Even last night, when he was dismissed off a no-ball, for those 30 seconds, I started blaming myself,” Abhishek’s father laughed.

“Then the sixes started landing among the crowd. I was on my feet throughout his knock,” he added.

Parents’ presence

Sunrisers had a flying start to the tournament with a resounding 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Subsequently, they lost four consecutive matches. A dejected Abhishek, struggling to find his form, requested his mother to join him. Before Saturday, Abhishek had managed only 51 runs in five outings.

“He booked the tickets. I was a bit hesitant to go. But then he called and convinced me to fly to Hyderabad,” Raj Kumar Sharma recalled.

At the post-match presentation, the 24-year-old left-hander mentioned how the entire Sunrisers’ management was waiting for his family to arrive from Amritsar.

“I have been waiting for them. My whole team was waiting for my parents because they have been lucky for SRH,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek’s mother, Manju Sharma , believes things will turn around for the Sunrisers after this win.

“Sab ko Khushi hai, ma ko bhi Khushi hai, pure Hyderabad ko Khushi hai ki hum match jeete hai (Everyone is happy, I am happy too. The entire Hyderabad is celebrating that we won the match),” Manju said in a video posted by the IPL.

“Thoda stop lag gaya tha lekin ab nahi lagega, ab continue chalega (There was a lean patch, but now the team will continue to do well),” she added.

Abhishek, elated with his parents cheering for him from the stands, expressed his emotions. “You ask any cricketer, the blessings a mother gives you come straight from the heart.”

The maturity

Last year, on Abhishek Sharma’s birthday, September 4, his mentor Yuvraj Singh posted a video on Instagram with the caption: “Hope you take as many singles this year as you knock out of the park.”

In the video, Yuvraj can be seen getting irritated with Abhishek trying to hit every ball out of the park, saying: “Single bhi le lo Maharaj (Take a single at least).”

The video ends with another Yuvraj taunt: “Tu na sudhre bas, chakke maari jaaye, thalle na kheli (You are not going to listen… you are only hitting sixes, try and hit along the ground also).”

On Saturday, when Abhishek took singles at 98 and 99 to complete his century, it stunned his mentor Yuvraj Singh.

The former India cricketer even wrote on X: “Waah Sharma ji ke bete! 98 pe single phir 99 pe single! Itni maturity hazam nahi ho rahi (Well played, Abhishek! I can’t digest the fact that you have matured and are taking singles at 98 and 99).”

Abhishek Sharma’s father was also pleasantly surprised. He said, “The great thing about the knock was he didn’t throw away his wicket after scoring his century. I was nervous when he was on 98, praying he would just take a single and complete his century.”

After this knock, Raj Kumar Sharma’s superstition is dispelled, and he now plans to stay with his son and cheer for him in every match, not returning to Amritsar anytime soon.