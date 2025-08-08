Suryakumar Yadav bats in nets for first time since undergoing sports hernia surgery in Munich – Watch | Cricket News

London: In some heartening news for India ahead of the Asia Cup in Sept, India India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav batted in the nets at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for the first time on Friday since undergoing surgery for sports hernia in Munich, Germany, on June 25.“Can’t wait to be back doing what i love,” SKY posted along with a video of him batting in the nets, indicating that the Mumbai batter should be fit and available for the continental tournament.The India T20 captain had started training at the CoE for the last couple of days, but this is the first time that he batted in the nets-looking comfortable while doing so. Suryakumar had a few days back checked into the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for rehabilitation and fitness assessments after undergoing the surgery with an aim to be fit in time for the Asia Cup, which will be played in UAE from Sept 9 in T20 format.SKY had flown to Munich last month to consult a specialist for treating a sports hernia related injury on the right side lower abdomen.This is the second time in two years that the 34-year-old Mumbaikar underwent a sports hernia surgery-he underwent a sports hernia surgery last year (Jan 2024) too in Munich. He also underwent an ankle surgery in Dec 2023.

The dashing batsman had a terrific IPL-2025 for the Mumbai Indians, amassing 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.9. Remarkably, he scored 25 or more in all 16 innings, setting a new T20 record for most consecutive 25 scores.His consistency was pivotal in propelling MI to the playoffs, though their campaign ended in Qualifier 2 with a loss to Punjab Kings. He played the T20 Mumbai League T20 for Triumph Knights MNE after the IPL. However, his team managed just one win in five matches, missing out on playoff qualification. He scored 122 runs in five innings in the tournament.