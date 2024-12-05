বৃহস্পতিবার , ৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda make history, smash the highest ever total in T20 cricket | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৫, ২০২৪ ১১:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda make history, smash the highest ever total in T20 cricket | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Baroda made history on Thursday in Indore, smashing a colossal 349/5 against Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to set a new record for the highest total in T20 cricket. The Krunal Pandya-led side obliterated the Sikkim bowling attack, with Bhanu Pania leading the charge through a blistering unbeaten 134 off just 51 balls.
Pania’s incredible knock featured 15 sixes and five fours, anchoring an innings where every top-order batter contributed significantly. This total eclipsed the previous T20 record of 344/4 set by Zimbabwe against Gambia earlier this year in Nairobi.
Baroda’s innings showcased fireworks from Shivalik Sharma (55 off 17), Abhimanyu Singh (53 off 17), Vishnu Solanki (50 off 16), and Shashwat Rawat (43 off 16). Together, the batters hammered 37 sixes and 18 fours, making it a nightmare outing for the Sikkim bowlers.
The number of sixes is also the most in a T20 game, eclipsing the record of 27 maximums hit by Zimbabwe against Gambia.

Loud taunts, players heckled during Team India nets in Adelaide

Electing to bat first, Baroda got off to a flying start with their openers adding 92 runs in just 5.1 overs. Even the loss of both openers in the sixth over couldn’t slow their momentum. They built successive partnerships of 94 runs for the third wicket and 88 runs for the fifth, driving them to an unprecedented total.
For context, this effort surpasses India’s highest T20I score of 297/6, made against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in October 2024, as well as the previous domestic T20 record of 287/3 by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2024 IPL.
Baroda’s record-breaking performance will undoubtedly be remembered as a historic moment in T20 cricket.

KL Rahul Press Conference ahead of 2nd Test





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

হলুদ অংশের নাম তো কুসুম, সাদা অংশকে কী বলে বলুন তো? ৯৯ শতাংশ উত্তর দিতে ফেল
হলুদ অংশের নাম তো কুসুম, সাদা অংশকে কী বলে বলুন তো? ৯৯ শতাংশ উত্তর দিতে ফেল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ওজন কমাতে ভাতের বিকল্প হিসাবে বেছেছেন? মুড়িকে আদৌ কাজ হবে তো? জানুন
ওজন কমাতে ভাতের বিকল্প হিসাবে বেছেছেন? মুড়িকে আদৌ কাজ হবে তো? জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda make history, smash the highest ever total in T20 cricket | Cricket News
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda make history, smash the highest ever total in T20 cricket | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
কুবিতে আয়োজিত হতে যাচ্ছে ‘ভারতীয় আগ্রাসন বিরোধী সাংস্কৃতিক সন্ধ্যা ও খিচুড়ি ভোজ’
কুবিতে আয়োজিত হতে যাচ্ছে ‘ভারতীয় আগ্রাসন বিরোধী সাংস্কৃতিক সন্ধ্যা ও খিচুড়ি ভোজ’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
সচেতনতার মাধ্যমে ৫০ ভাগ স্তন ক্যান্সার প্রতিরোধ করা সম্ভব

সচেতনতার মাধ্যমে ৫০ ভাগ স্তন ক্যান্সার প্রতিরোধ করা সম্ভব

 6 Signs Your Wife is Cheating on You

6 Signs Your Wife is Cheating on You

 তরুণদের দক্ষতার উন্নয়ন টেকসই প্রবৃদ্ধির পূর্বশর্ত: পলক

তরুণদের দক্ষতার উন্নয়ন টেকসই প্রবৃদ্ধির পূর্বশর্ত: পলক

 ED Team Reaches Tihar Jail To Question AAP’s Manish Sisodia

ED Team Reaches Tihar Jail To Question AAP’s Manish Sisodia

 অন্য মোবাইলের চার্জারে ফোন চার্জ করছেন? কতটা ক্ষতি হচ্ছে জানেন, সাবধান হোন – News18 Bangla

অন্য মোবাইলের চার্জারে ফোন চার্জ করছেন? কতটা ক্ষতি হচ্ছে জানেন, সাবধান হোন – News18 Bangla

 বিখ্যাত বাবার সুপরিচিত মেয়েদের সম্বন্ধ করে বিয়ে,কী বললেন মেয়ে?

বিখ্যাত বাবার সুপরিচিত মেয়েদের সম্বন্ধ করে বিয়ে,কী বললেন মেয়ে?

 [১] বুধবার থেকে শুরু হচ্ছে বাংলাদেশ-ইইউ চলচ্চিত্র উৎসব

[১] বুধবার থেকে শুরু হচ্ছে বাংলাদেশ-ইইউ চলচ্চিত্র উৎসব

 নন-ক্যাডার তালিকা থেকে জুনিয়র ইন্সট্রাক্টর পদে ২৭৭ জনকে সুপারিশ

নন-ক্যাডার তালিকা থেকে জুনিয়র ইন্সট্রাক্টর পদে ২৭৭ জনকে সুপারিশ

 ২৯০ এমপির শপথের বৈধতার আপিল শুনানি পেছাল – Corporate Sangbad

২৯০ এমপির শপথের বৈধতার আপিল শুনানি পেছাল – Corporate Sangbad

 ড. ইউনূস কাল কপ২৯-এ ওয়ার্ল্ড লিডারস অ্যাকশন সামিটে ভাষণ দেবেন

ড. ইউনূস কাল কপ২৯-এ ওয়ার্ল্ড লিডারস অ্যাকশন সামিটে ভাষণ দেবেন