T20 tri-series: Dushmantha Chameera’s four-fer against Pakistan leads Sri Lanka to Saturday’s final

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
T20 tri-series: Dushmantha Chameera’s four-fer against Pakistan leads Sri Lanka to Saturday’s final


Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Sri Lanka secured their place in the T20 tri-series final with a six-run victory over Pakistan, thanks to Dushmantha Chameera’s impressive bowling figures of 4-20.Pakistan, despite already qualifying for Saturday’s final with three consecutive wins, fell short at 178-7, with captain Salman Ali Agha scoring an unbeaten 63.Sri Lanka posted 184-5, led by opener Kamil Mishra’s crucial 76 off 48 balls in a must-win game to edge out Zimbabwe for a final spot.“Proud of how the boys bounced back,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said. “Everybody contributed. … Of course Chameera (exhibited) world-class bowling.”Chameera dominated the power play with figures of 3-3 and sealed the victory in the final over, conceding just three runs when Pakistan needed 10.He dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for 9 with a slower ball and removed Babar Azam for a duck. Saim Ayub scored 27 before being bowled by Eshan Malinga, while Fakhar Zaman fell to Chameera.Agha and Usman Khan built a 56-run partnership before Khan was caught for 33. Agha then paired with Mohammad Nawaz for a quick 70-run stand off 36 balls.Malinga dismissed Nawaz for 27 in the penultimate over, and Chameera’s precise bowling in the final over secured the win.Sri Lanka’s innings began with a strong opening partnership between Mishara and Kusal Mendis after choosing to bat first. Salman Mirza removed Pathum Nissanka for 8 in the third over.Mendis scored 40 with six boundaries and a six before falling to Abrar Ahmed’s quick delivery. Mishara maintained momentum until he was caught at deep mid-wicket in the 17th over.Janith Liyanage and Shanaka remained unbeaten with 24 and 17 runs respectively, scoring 24 runs in the final two overs.“I think it was gettable with the dew coming in but we lost too many wickets in the powerplay and gave away too many runs in the powerplay,” Agha said. “If you give too many runs in the powerplay, you’ll always be chasing the game. I would have been happier if I had finished the game but it was good to spend some time out in the middle.”





