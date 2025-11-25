মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৪২ অপরাহ্ন
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: India vs Pakistan – will the arch-rivals clash in the group stage?

T20 World Cup 20 26 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to unveil the schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on November 25. The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is likely to be played in the February-March window next year. The expanded event will feature 20 teams, with Italy marking their first-ever appearance in a global ICC competition.

Fans can catch the live schedule reveal on Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 (Hindi) and Star Sports 3 from 6:30 PM IST. The announcement will also be streamed live on the JioStar app and website.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, India and Pakistan are expected to be placed in the same group along with USA, Netherlands and Namibia. The blockbuster India–Pakistan showdown is likely to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

India are set to open their campaign against the USA in Mumbai, before facing Namibia in Delhi and Pakistan in Colombo. Their final group match is expected to take place against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

Teams qualified for T20 World Cup 2026:

India (hosts), Sri Lanka (hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman and UAE.





