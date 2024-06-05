বুধবার , ৫ জুন ২০২৪ | ২২শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
T20 World Cup: England-Scotland match abandoned due to rain in Barbados | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The T20 World Cup match between England and Scotland in Bridgetown, Barbados, was abandoned due to intermittent rain on Tuesday, resulting in both teams sharing a point each.
The game was initially reduced to 10 overs per side, with Scotland reaching an impressive 90 for no loss in their innings. England’s revised target, according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, was set at 109 runs off 10 overs.
The Scottish openers, Michael Jones and George Munsey, showcased an attractive array of strokes, keeping the English bowlers under pressure throughout their innings.

Jones remained unbeaten on 45 off 30 balls, hitting two sixes and four fours, while Munsey scored an unbeaten 41 off 31 deliveries, also striking four boundaries.
Munsey had a stroke of luck when Mark Wood overstepped the crease after seemingly dismissing him, with skipper Jos Buttler taking a fine catch running behind.
The match experienced several rain interruptions, starting with a delay in the commencement of the game due to a wet spot on the pitch caused by a passing shower.
The longest break occurred right after the powerplay, with Scotland in a commanding position at 51 for no loss in 6.2 overs. The lengthy interruption prompted officials to reduce the game by 10 overs each in the two innings.
England’s bowling attack, particularly Chris Jordan (0/24) and Adil Rashid (0/26), struggled to maintain control and failed to trouble the Scottish opening pair in their first outing of the tournament.
Scotland will now focus on their upcoming match against Namibia at the Kensington Oval on Friday, while England will prepare to face their arch-rivals Australia at the same venue on Saturday.
