T20 World Cup: Lockie Ferguson’s record spell hands New Zealand consolation win over PNG | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Lockie Ferguson made history with the most economical spell in T20Is as New Zealand ended their World Cup campaign with a dominant seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in Trinidad on Monday.Ferguson’s stunning spell of 4-4-0-3 helped New Zealand bowl out PNG for just 78 in 19.4 overs. The Kiwis then chased down the target with 46 balls to spare.Ferguson’s performance was remarkable as he joined Canada’s Saad Bin Zafar as only the second bowler in T20I history to bowl all four overs as maidens and return with three or more wickets. Zafar had previously recorded 4-4-0-2.

Despite New Zealand’s strong showing against Oman and PNG in the Group stage, they were ousted from the T20 World Cup after earlier losses to Afghanistan and West Indies, which led to their early elimination from the tournament.

PNG faced its own challenges, losing each of its four Group C fixtures.

New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Ferguson, consistently troubled the PNG batters.

Kabua Morea put up a fight for PNG, dismissing Finn Allen for a duck on the second ball of New Zealand’s chase and later taking the wicket of Rachin Ravindra.

Devon Conway was pivotal with a 32-ball 35, including three sixes and two fours, laying a solid foundation for the win. Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then ensured the chase was completed smoothly.

Earlier in the match, Ferguson’s magical spell restricted PNG to a low score. New Zealand’s bowlers successfully kept PNG’s batters on the defensive throughout their innings.

Trent Boult played his last T20 World Cup match, starting with a tight two-run over. Tim Southee struck first, getting PNG opener Tony Ura caught at deep backward point. Boult didn’t take any new-ball wickets, but Ferguson struck immediately with his first delivery, dismissing Assad Vala.

The pacer continued to dominate, preventing PNG from scoring off his next three overs. His second wicket came when he trapped Charles Amini lbw, adding to his tally.

Mitchell Santner chipped in by dismissing Sese Bay, who was caught by Finn Allen at long-on attempting an aggressive shot. Ferguson completed his spell without conceding a run, later removing Chad Soper who edged to the keeper.

Ferguson matched the record set by Zafar, who was the first to bowl four maidens in a T20I back in November 2021 against Panama during the T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier.

Boult returned to the attack, cleaning up Hiri Hiri for his first wicket of the match. Southee took another wicket shortly afterward, dismissing Kiplin Doriga.

Ish Sodhi, who had struggled initially, grabbed two late wickets to wrap up the PNG innings in the final over.

The comprehensive win marked New Zealand’s exit from the tournament with their heads held high.