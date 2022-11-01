মঙ্গলবার , ১ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: Rain could play spoilsport during India vs Bangladesh Super 12 clash in Adelaide | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১, ২০২২ ৭:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1667309164 photo


ADELAIDE: Team India will be hoping to get back on the winning track in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as they take on Bangladesh on Wednesday in Adelaide. However, the match could get washed out as Adelaide experienced heavy rain on the eve of the match, the cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed.
So far, India have played three matches, winning two and losing one against South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh have also registered victories in the two and lost one from their first three matches.
The winner of this match will have one foot in the semi-finals and both India and Bangladesh will be aware of that as they go head-to-head in Adelaide.

The Super 12 game is at risk of being abandoned due to rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain. “Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h,” reads the forecast for Wednesday as per Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.
The current T20 World Cup has been adversely affected by the weather, particularly in Melbourne, where four games have been abandoned or washed out due to rain, including three that were called off without a ball being bowled.

Earlier, Team India took their practice session indoors due to ups and downs in the rains in Adelaide on Tuesday.
Coming to India’s match, the Men in Blue are heading into the game after a five-wicket loss to South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh won their previous game against Zimbabwe by three runs.India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three matches. Bangladesh is in the third position with four points and two wins in three matches.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm tata
জিপিএইচ ইস্পাত পরিদর্শনে টাটা’র প্রতিনিধি দল
বাংলাদেশ
untitled design 2022 07 10t182149.865
Congress to File Disqualification Petition Against Eight MLAs Who Joined BJP
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1667309164 photo
T20 World Cup: Rain could play spoilsport during India vs Bangladesh Super 12 clash in Adelaide | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sanj44
Before marriage Avoid Mistakes While Choosing Your Husband here are few tips you must remember| বিয়ের আগে স্বামী নির্বাচনে এই ভুল কক্ষনও নয়! পদে পদে ঘিরে ধরবে অশান্তির কালো মেঘ! – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Webp.net resizeimage 595

ভুয়ো ভ্যাকসিন নিয়েই কি মিমি চক্রবর্তীর প্যানিক অ্যাটাক? খোলসা করলেন চিকিৎসক| mimi chakraborty stable now after taking first jab of fake covid vaccine doctor explains– News18 Bangla

 what causes sweaty hands header 10

আইফোনের ব্যাটারির সমস্যায় জেরবার? সহজ উপায়ে সমাধান করুন, জানুন

 wm nust final

নোবিপ্রবি শিক্ষার্থীকে চাপা দেওয়া ট্রাকের চালক আটক

 wm spicejet1

দিল্লি থেকে দুবাইগামী উড়োজাহাজের করাচিতে জরুরি অবতরণ

 afsana khan

Singer Afsana Khan Finalised for Bigg Boss 15?

 wm dontesk

ডোনেস্কো প্রদেশে ইউক্রেনীয় বাহিনীর গোলাবর্ষণ

 mf 3

ভ্যানগার্ড এএমএল রূপালী ব্যাংক ব্যালান্সড ফান্ডের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 07 1

রুপগঞ্জে সজল হত্যা মামলার প্রধান আসামীসহ গ্রেফতার ৭ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Lata mungeskor shok

লতার মৃত্যুতে ভারতে ২ দিনের শোক

 Black hole 1

যেন দানবের ডাক, ভুতুড়ে আর্তনাদ! নাসার প্রকাশ করা ব্ল্যাক হোলের শব্দ হাড়হিম করবে, শুনুন – News18 Bangla