রবিবার , ২৬ মে ২০২৪ | ১২ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant posts photo with teammates as Team India players leave for US | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৬, ২০২৪ ১:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1716663993 photo



msid 110427309,imgsize 119856

NEW DELHI: After making a triumphant return following a 15-month hiatus due to a near-fatal accident, young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen with some members of the Indian team as they departed for New York for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday. Pant enjoyed the adulation of fans and reconnected with his former teammates, taking selfies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
On Saturday, Pant posted a picture with teammates including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Pant led Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and had a successful run with the bat, scoring 446 runs in 13 games at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 155.40. However, Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the table with 14 points from as many games, missing the playoffs.

The first batch of the Indian team, including captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, reached Mumbai airport on Saturday for a late-night departure to New York for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup starting on June 1.
Visuals posted on social media showed the first group of players and support staff departing via Dubai. This group included players not involved in the final stages of IPL 2024.
Alongside Rishabh Pant, the departing players included Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, along with reserve players Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed.
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were not seen in the departure visuals, with reports suggesting Pandya is in London and may join the team from there.
Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and reserve players Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh are expected to join the Indian side in New York in a couple of days.
Samson, Chahal, Jaiswal, and Avesh concluded their IPL 2024 commitments on Friday with Rajasthan Royals’ 36-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2, while Rinku will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Chennai on Sunday.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1716663993 photo
T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant posts photo with teammates as Team India players leave for US | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 02 11t223113.399 2024 02 728b94d0e0e6670d26baaf58c66f85f0
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Defends Temper Outbursts On Set, ‘You Have To Give Me Everything’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
goesrcdsujcs csdch olkd
আজিজ-বেনজীরদের অপরাধী বানালো কার— প্রশ্ন গয়েশ্বরের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240525 WA0017
এমপি আনার হত্যা, শিলাস্তির সর্বোচ্চ শাস্তি চান বীরমুক্তিযোদ্ধা তার দাদা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm firoza dfvofvufv dfvh eid o

ইদরাতে ‘ফিরোজা’য় যাচ্ছেন বিএনপি নেতারা

 lata mangeshkar 2

Watch, Soulful Songs to Get Your Day Started on a Nostalgic Note

 ananya panday trolled

Ananya Panday BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Outfit at Gadar 2 Success Party; Watch Video

 kangana virat dhoni

‘It Changed My Life Forever’

 wm CUET RUET And KUET Combined Admission Test 06 04 2021 750x563 1

৩ প্রকৌশল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা ৬ আগস্ট

 wm Dr. Hassan Mahmud 17October 2019

‘সরকারের ভুল থাকবে, দেখতে হবে দেশটা এগিয়েছে কিনা’

 1712680457 photo

Watch: Virat Kohli hones his signature drives, lofted strokes ahead of MI clash | Cricket News

 1639929230 photo

Kidambi Srikanth clinches historic silver at BWF World Championships | Badminton News

 10 146

সাবেক স্বামীর পরিকল্পনায় নারী এনবিআর কর্মকর্তাকে অপহরণ – Corporate Sangbad

 received 1697444460611489

আনোয়ারায় বনফুল ডেইরি ফার্মকে ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা