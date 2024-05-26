T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant posts photo with teammates as Team India players leave for US | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After making a triumphant return following a 15-month hiatus due to a near-fatal accident, young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen with some members of the Indian team as they departed for New York for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday. Pant enjoyed the adulation of fans and reconnected with his former teammates, taking selfies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.On Saturday, Pant posted a picture with teammates including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Pant led Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and had a successful run with the bat, scoring 446 runs in 13 games at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 155.40. However, Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the table with 14 points from as many games, missing the playoffs.

The first batch of the Indian team, including captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, reached Mumbai airport on Saturday for a late-night departure to New York for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup starting on June 1.

Visuals posted on social media showed the first group of players and support staff departing via Dubai. This group included players not involved in the final stages of IPL 2024.

Alongside Rishabh Pant, the departing players included Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, along with reserve players Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were not seen in the departure visuals, with reports suggesting Pandya is in London and may join the team from there.

Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and reserve players Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh are expected to join the Indian side in New York in a couple of days.

Samson, Chahal, Jaiswal, and Avesh concluded their IPL 2024 commitments on Friday with Rajasthan Royals’ 36-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2, while Rinku will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Chennai on Sunday.