T20 World Cup: Snipers deployed in New York stadium ahead of Sri Lanka-South Africa match | Cricket News

সোমবার , ৩ জুন ২০২৪ | ২০শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
T20 World Cup: Snipers deployed in New York stadium ahead of Sri Lanka-South Africa match

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৩, ২০২৪ ৫:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The security has been significantly enhanced at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York for the T20 World Cup 2024. The Nassau County Police Department is overseeing a comprehensive operation to ensure the safety of the games held at the Long Island ground from June 3 to June 12.
This includes positioning snipers at covert locations around the venue, which will host its first international game featuring Sri Lanka and South Africa on Monday.
Eisenhower Park is set to host eight matches of the T20 showpiece, including the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan on June 9. In response to threats from pro-ISIS groups, security measures will include SWAT teams with specialist snipers and plain clothes police officers operating inside the ground.
Furthermore, the four drop-in pitches are under continuous 24-hour surveillance by officers from the force’s narcotics division, who have been reassigned from their regular duties to ensure the pitches are not tampered with.
In preparation for the upcoming event, Nassau’s police department has collaborated with various organizations, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Department of Homeland Security, and the New York Police Department, among others.
This coordinated effort aims to ensure the safety and security of all participants and attendees throughout the duration of the competition.
“The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement to BBC Sport.
“We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event,” it added.
The public will not have access to the park land near the stadium on match days to reduce the risk of a potential drone attack.
Spectators will be subject to searches and required to pass through security scanners similar to those found at airports before being allowed into the venue.
According to Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, the level of security will be comparable to that of the Super Bowl, but “on steroids,” as he mentioned in a statement last week.
(With IANS inputs)





